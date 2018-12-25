Columbine. Aurora movie theater. The Las Vegas concert massacre. Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue attack.
Rabbi Steven Kaye has seen the aftermath of some of the nation's worst tragedies.
The part-time rabbi for Colorado Springs' Temple Beit Torah assisted in recovery efforts after those mass shootings. In each, he says, faith was his primary to answer the unanswerable for the survivors.
"The first question people always ask in a disaster is, 'How could God let this happen?'" Kaye said. "Even if people aren't religious, or are nonobservant, it's the first question."
In the days after a man armed with an assault rifle killed 11 people on Oct. 27 at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue, Kaye, in his role as a spiritual care regional adviser for the American Red Cross, was sent to help make sense of the carnage.
Kaye said the shooting — the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history — was reflective of increasing anti-Semitism across the country.
"I just think that in this political climate we're living in, post-Obama, it's unleashed the bigotry and racism in society," Kaye said. "There were many people who tried to be gentle, nice during the Obama years, but I think that the present administration has allowed an ugliness that's always been in American society to flourish."
He attended seven of the 11 funerals.
But, Kaye didn't go to Pittsburgh to mourn. The week he spent there he was working, as the Red Cross liaison with the Jewish community and getting the word out on resources available to local congregations.
Kaye, who's in his 25th year as a chaplain for the Denver Police Department, said he's good at "making normalcy out of chaos." One of the ways he copes after helping others deal with so much trauma is "wind therapy," otherwise known as riding his 2008 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic.
He was assigned to the department's SWAT during the Columbine High School massacre, in which two students killed 12 classmates and a teacher before taking their own lives. He also worked with the department after 12 people were killed and 70 injured by a gunman at an Aurora move theater.
In his nearly 15 years with the Red Cross, Kaye has seen its response to tragedies include more spiritual healing.
"Historically, Red Cross has always tried to keep a strong separation of church and state," but after a series of catastrophic airplane crashes, including the 1989 United Airlines flight 232 crash in Sioux City, Iowa, that killed 111 people, the Red Cross set up Spiritual Aviation Response teams made up of interfaith clergy, Kaye said.
After the 9/11 attacks, the Red Cross "decided to enhance its disaster spiritual care program," he said. Now, there are disaster mental health and disaster spiritual care responders across the country.
Kaye, who works full-time as a congregational consultant, oversees recruitment for spiritual care volunteers to chapters across Colorado and Wyoming and helps ensure the volunteers meet the organization's standards.
He was one of about 25 disaster spiritual care responders sent to Las Vegas after the 2017 mass shooting. He worked with people in hospitals as well as people returning home. He provided support to local law enforcement and helped with memorial services. A year later, he returned to Las Vegas to follow up.
When Robert Bowers entered the Pittsburgh synagogue with an assault-style rifle and three handguns, three separate congregations were conducting Sabbath services in different areas of the large building, the Associated Press reported. Eleven worshipers were killed and six were wounded, including four police officers.
"Clearly Pittsburgh was targeted because it was a synagogue, so instead of sending a regular Red Cross team, our initial deployment was ... disaster spiritual care advisers who happen to be rabbis," Kaye said.
After returning from Pittsburgh, Kaye had to help his own congregation deal with their grief, too.
"I think the role with the congregation is to help frame, 'How do we understand that there are acts of violence in this world?'" Kaye said. "We need to understand the need for better funding for mental health issues and I'm going to use the word 'reasonable gun control.' There's no place for semi-automatic in the public."
And he has advice for the congregation: "I think we say that as a faith-based community, and as a community that's strong in supporting one another, we can either live in fear or live with faith. And we choose to live with faith."
Like many places of worship across the country, Temple Beit Torah has had to rethink its security, Kaye said. The temple's leaders have had to navigate making sure the temple is open and welcoming, while also keeping congregants safe.
"I don't think it's much different than the shooting at the New Life Church here in the Springs," Kaye said, referring to the Dec. 9, 2007, shooting in which a gunman killed two sisters in the parking lot before being killed by a security guard as he entered the church. "The word sanctuary means sanctuary, and people should think that when they're sitting in a sanctuary, they're safe. And to have acts of violence turns the world upside-down."