Holmes Middle School’s principal lost his job last fall after an angry husband caught the principal and a teacher having oral sex in her car, police said in an arrest affidavit.
Steven Gross, husband of then-Holmes science teacher and cross-country coach Kelly Gross, reportedly lost his temper when he found his wife with Principal Rob Utter.
Gross was arrested March 6 on suspicion of misdemeanor criminal mischief for smashing his wife’s windshield, causing about $500 worth of damage.
Colorado Springs School District 11 has not divulged the reason for Utter’s firing. He was placed on administrative leave Oct. 4, the day of the incident.
An Oct. 22 letter to parents stated, “Rob Utter has left his position as principal at Holmes Middle School.”
D-11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby said the issue is a personnel matter, and she could not comment further.
“We know the information may be abrupt, but we also want Holmes families to know there are administrators supporting the school while the district opens a search for a new principal,” wrote John Keane, the district’s K-12 schools executive director.
Police denied requests for the police report last fall and over the winter, saying the case still was being investigated and charges were pending.
The arrest affidavit recently obtained by The Gazette says police responded to a call of a disturbance at Monument Valley Park at 8:25 a.m. Oct. 4.
The people involved had left by the time police arrived, but a witness told officers she saw a man smash a car windshield with a rock so hard that he hurt himself.
Police later identified the vehicle occupants as Utter and Kelly Gross.
Minutes later, police received a call about an incident in the school parking lot. A teacher there said he was in the lot when Kelly Gross pulled in with blood on her driver’s side window and the car hood.
Then her husband drove into the lot and told the teacher his wife was having an affair with Utter. Kelly and Steve Gross left the school in their vehicles.
Police tracked the couple to their home, where Gross told them his wife had an affair with Utter a couple of years ago, but the two had “assured everyone the affair was over.”
But Utter’s wife had called Gross that morning, saying she suspected the affair was ongoing.
So Gross used a phone app to pinpoint the location of his wife’s car.
He said he was “in disbelief and shock” at finding the two in a compromising position and broke the windshield out of “sheer frustration because of the duplicity.”
A pretrial conference for Gross is scheduled for June 26 in 4th Judicial District Court.
Kelly Gross was reassigned to Galileo School of Math and Science, and Utter is “no longer with the district,” according to Ashby.
Holmes Assistant Principal Yann Ulrich became interim principal after Utter’s departure.
A new principal, Anthony Karr, has been hired for the school year that begins in the fall.
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.