The reign of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who led the world’s 1.4 billion Roman Catholics from 2005 to 2013, sometimes was contrasted against his predecessor, Pope John Paul II, an outgoing and outspoken pontiff who was sainted post-mortem.
Though Benedict was an introvert and less interested in his public persona, he played a significant role in church history and leaves a memorable legacy following his Dec. 31 death, say Colorado Springs clergy who had met the church’s 265th pope.
“He was just as charismatic as Pope John Paul II, but in a different manner,” said Bishop James Golka, head of the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs. “His simplicity, humility and holiness were very clear to me.”
Golka will offer a public Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Benedict at 12:10 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 22 W. Kiowa St. All are welcome to attend.
Benedict, who died at a monastery in Vatican City at age 95, lies in state outside St. Peter’s Basilica through Wednesday. The Vatican said 65,000 mourners paid their respects on Monday, the first day of viewing, and 25,000 more by noon Tuesday.
His funeral will be Thursday in St. Peter's Square.
Bavarian-born Joseph Ratzinger, who became Pope Benedict after being elected to the post in one of the fastest selection processes ever, was once described by the late Cardinal Joachim Meisner of Germany as having “the mind of 12 professors” and the “piety of a child” taking communion for the first time.
The description is apt, Golka said.
“He’s one of my favorite authors,” Golka said. “His writing is very clear, and there’s a depth to it. It almost always has a biblical background, and he always brought out something about our relationship with Christ.”
While in office, Benedict produced a three-volume series on Jesus and was known for helping shape Catholic doctrine.
Benedict faced division between conservatives and progressives and was criticized for his handling of the sex-abuse scandal that arose during his papacy, with accusations of previous knowledge of situations and delayed response.
Golka said he understands some of the criticism but doesn’t know that it’s warranted.
“Any time there’s not enough attention being paid to protecting our vulnerable, particularly young children, we need to pay attention to that,” he said. “Our current Holy Father (Pope Francis) who seems to be pretty strong and clear, even he’s received criticism, too.”
The Rev. Jim Baron, director of mission and strategic planning for the Diocese of Colorado Springs and in-resident priest at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, said Benedict stepped up to face the crisis head-on.
“He was the one who took concrete steps to effect justice on the perpetrators with the reorganization of some of the Vatican offices and processes to handle those cases and accusations,” Baron said.
“He also knew his limitations, which is why he retired early; he saw some of the real rot that could be present in the hearts of some people and knew it would require more time and energy than he had, and he humbly stepped aside,” Baron said.
Benedict abruptly announced he would retire in February 2013, becoming the first pope to resign in 600 years. Popes normally remain in office until their death. Benedict cited his age and health as among the reasons.
“He was a source of stability and real faith in a time when the church really needed it,” Baron said.
Benedict had a reputation as a “towering intellectual,” Baron said, yet when he met the Holy See while studying in Rome to become a priest and was selected as an altar server for a Mass Benedict presided at, Baron said the pope was congenial and personable.
“He’d look you in the eye and say he was pleased to meet you, and he was sincere,” Baron said. “He had beautiful theological insights, but he wasn’t just an intellectual, he was a man of deep faith, and that came across in everything he wrote and did.”
Pope Benedict appointed the Rev. Bob Jaeger, pastor at St. Paul Catholic Church and School, as a monsignor, which he said is meaningful to him.
“The pope is the top man, who represents a great deal of pressure in his own life and a great deal of responsibility, yet he was kind, polite, charming and attentive,” Jaeger said. “He looked into your eyes when you spoke to him and asked direct questions. We were there to thank him, and he thanked me for what I do, too.”
After meeting Benedict in person, the pope left an impression on Jaeger of being “a thoughtful thinker, a person of great integrity and great faith.”
In a different setting, Jaeger said he may have invited Benedict to share a beverage or a meal.
“His brother was a priest as well and he’d often have a good German beer with his brother,” he said. “Under different circumstances, we may have done that.”