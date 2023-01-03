Cardinal Odilo Scherer, second from left, prays in front of the the body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lied out in state inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. For a second day, lines of people wanting to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's service to the Catholic church snaked around St. Peter's Square on Tuesday to view the late retired pontiff's body.