Months after local agencies abandoned the idea of building a consolidated regional training facility at the Pikes Peak International Raceway, the Colorado Springs Police Department is forging ahead on its own.
The raceway has donated 17 acres that the department will use to construct three 50-yard shooting ranges, a 100-yard range and a scenario and classroom training facility, police Cmdr. Pat Rigdon said. Although the cost of the project isn’t known, construction is expected to start in the spring and be finished by mid-2019.
The plan received the support of the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association. Board President Sgt. Joseph Somosky called it a “necessity,” adding that the new range will help officers better prepare to protect the community, which he said is growing and, in some cases, becoming more dangerous.
Officers have been involved in at least five serious shootings this year:
• A police officer and two El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies were injured in the March 5 shooting in which Deputy Micah Flick and suspected car thief Manuel Zetina were killed.
• City SWAT officers shot and killed Corky Lee Oliver on March 12 after he reportedly held a hostage at gunpoint and threatened officers.
• An officer shot and killed burglary suspect Jese Paul Schlegel on April 25 during a foot chase in which Schlegel reportedly pointed his gun at another person.
• Officer Cem Duzel suffered a head injury in an Aug. 2 shooting with a suspect who reportedly was firing a gun in a residential neighborhood.
• Officer Gerald Bellow Jr. is accused of attempted assault and reckless endangerment in an April 13 shooting near the entrance to the Colorado Springs Airport. He reportedly shot at David Keith Adkins, an armed home-invasion suspect, who was not injured.
Bill Boileau, president of Pikes Peak International Raceway, said the range will sit in a small section of its 200-acre north lot, which houses hundreds of Volkswagen vehicles turned in after the company was caught cheating on emissions requirements.
He said they figured the new range would be a better use for the property than just parking.
“We wanted to donate the acres but it was not in city limits so we had to jump through a lot of hurdles,” Boileau said. “You’d be amazed at how difficult it was to give some land away.”
The property will have to be annexed into the city.
Police have long been looking for a new location to conduct firearms training, but things got serious last year when storm damage threatened to close the range at Pikes Peak Community College. The city had contracted with the college to share the range for an initial 25 years, which will expire in October.
But the college said last year it was overburdened and wanted to maintain the range for purposes outside of law enforcement. To alleviate some of the strain on the range, most of the 15 agencies that had been training there moved to other ranges in the area, including the Cheyenne Mountain Shooting Complex on Fort Carson, but police stayed, saying they’d be out by the end of this year.
The college has agreed to allow this month’s police academy recruits to continue to use the range into early next year while the new range is being built. The rest of the department’s 706 sworn officers will temporarily move qualification testing and training to the Air Force Academy’s range.
Rigdon said the new range will allow the department more flexibility to train the way it wants.
“With less users down there, it will enhance the ability for us to provide a variety of different types of training,” Rigdon said. “We could offer more elective training.”
The Peace Officers Standards and Training guideline requires the department’s sworn officers to qualify on firearms at least once a year, but Rigdon said the department mandates officers qualify twice a year. They also try to offer two other training sessions during the year to give officers more practice with their weapons.
SWAT officers train twice a month, he said.
“Although we use firearms infrequently, it’s a high liability area,” Rigdon said.
During the move, Rigdon said the department plans to maintain that same level of training, though they may only shoot three times instead of the preferred four. He said he doesn’t expect the drop to affect police accuracy.
The Gazette requested stats related to officers’ shooting accuracy, but they were not available at the time of publication.
Police had been eyeing the raceway property for a regional training facility with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Fountain Police Department since 2015.
The plan was to consolidate a large firing range, driver training course, weapons storage rooms and bunks, and wildland firefighter training area for all agencies in one area, but the plan ran into delays and other issues that forced agencies to abandon the plan in May.
Rigdon said the department looked for other places to build its range but wanted to avoid shooting too close to neighborhoods. They returned to the PPIR location, despite it being about 10 minutes farther from city limits.
“Is that perfect? No. Certainly closer would be great, but what we’re going to get out of it — the ability to schedule trainings on our timeline — is more of an advantage,” Rigdon said.
The Sheriff’s Office said it also eventually plans to build a range with the Fountain Police Department at PPIR, near the police range. Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said that range is in the planning stages.
Boileau said he hopes to be able to also donate land to those agencies in the future.
“We firmly believe in having a well-trained law enforcement, and we’re willing to help where we can,” Boileau said, adding that a strong law enforcement equates to a safer community.
“Essentially, we gave (the land) to the community.”
Contact the writer at 719-636-0362 or find her on Twitter: @njKaitlinDurbin.