The former police officer in charge of investigating the Colorado Springs Police Department’s use of force practices and examining possible racial bias has previously taken part in reviews that have issued stinging judgements of police.

Colorado Springs Police in January asked Transparency Matters LLC, owned by John "Rick" Brown, a 29-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police, to "conduct a comprehensive analysis of CSPD use of force" and "determine whether and to what extent CSPD use-of-force data reflects disparities among various demographic categories," according to a release.

Police announced the decision to partner with the firm amid heightened scrutiny of police practices caused by the deaths of De'Von Bailey in Colorado Springs in 2019 and George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.

During a decades-long career in overseeing internal police investigations and evaluating use of force practices, Brown has been critical of departments where he has found racial discrimination and improper uses of force. In selecting his firm to complete the review, the Colorado Springs Police Department brought in a man who appears willing to issue harsh judgements on policing.

A Gazette analysis previously found the Colorado Springs Police Department used force at a disproportionate rate against Black people, though police and law enforcement experts said the data did not show if the department's practices were discriminatory.

The police department said it chose Transparency Matters' $120,000 bid over at least five other firms in part because it valued "examples of past performances and services that were consistent and relevant to the services required for the CSPD's use-of-force analysis," and its "project approach was comprehensive and will provide a deeper and more contextualized understanding of how and why the CSPD’s officers used force."

Records show the proposal was also competitively priced.

The department has turned over demographic and use-of-force data to Transparency Matters, which has conducted interviews with personnel and completed a community survey, police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said. Brown declined to provide specifics on where his firm is in its review process, although an initial timeline for the project said it will take six months to complete. The final report is expected by the end of the year.

“We believe there is a lot of benefit in bringing in outside experts to provide a transparent, fair, and thorough analysis," Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement when the partnership was announced. "Additionally, we believe that we must engage in sophisticated analyses to get a clear and true understanding of use of force."

Brown, who founded Transparency Matters in 2010, served in multiple supervisory roles while with the Pennsylvania State Police, overseeing internal investigations related to discrimination complaints and use of force incidents.

"My phone rang in the middle of the night if there was an officer-involved shooting," Brown said.

His time on the force saw expanded disciplinary oversight of officers, he said, and his department conducted criminal investigations against officers on multiple occasions. In founding Transparency Matters, he fulfilled a long-sought career goal.

"I always knew I wanted to be a consultant, especially on internal reviews stuff," he said.

The evaluating team included four other researchers, including Robin Engel, a criminal justice researcher who has extensively written and spoken about bias in policing and conducted reviews of police department practices.

Colorado Springs is the largest police department Transparency Matters has evaluated, Brown said, although he has previously worked as an individual consultant on federally mandated reviews of the Detroit, Mich., and Oakland, Calif., police departments.

In those cities, Brown was a member of an independent monitoring team brought in to evaluate use of force. A judge ended federal oversight of the Detroit Police Department in 2016 after determining the department had made necessary changes. The Oakland oversight is ongoing.

In Oakland, Brown and co-authors in quarterly reports said officers on many occasions improperly pointed their firearms at suspects, and oftentimes improperly took aim at Black people.

A 2011 quarterly report found that over a quarter of the situations in which Oakland police officers pointed their weapons were "not necessary or appropriate," and supervisors failed to take corrective actions when reviewing the incidents.

In nearly 80% of the examples where Oakland officers were not justified in pulling their weapons, the report said, they aimed at Black people.

The report further found that officers frequently presumed "whomever they were contacting was armed," oftentimes with no basis for believing so.

"While these observations and findings are troubling, even more troubling is the apparent unquestioned supervisory and command approval of both the documentation of officers’ actions and the actions themselves," the report said.

A 2012 report showed some improvement, with officers pulling their weapons inappropriately 10% of the time. Still, in the instances in which officers were found to be unjustified in pulling their weapons, the majority of the suspects were Black.

By 2013 the Oakland department had further improved, with officers inappropriately pointing their firearms in eight out of 171 incidents reviewed. In all eight of those instances, the suspect was Black.

Two years later, the reviewers found that Black people were searched at the highest rate during vehicle stops, and Hispanic people were searched at the highest rate in pedestrian stops. "We remain concerned with both the elevated number of stops and the percentage searches of individuals who identify as African American and Hispanic," Brown and co-authors found. However, the reviewers determined the searches were justified over 94% of the time.

Other reviews Brown has conducted have backed up disciplinary actions against officers.

He co-authored a 2015 report about a University of Cincinnati police officer who was fired and charged with murder after shooting a Black man. The report determined the officer was not justified in using force and violated department practices. Brown and co-authors wrote that had the officer "exercised discretion and sound judgment consistent with his police training and generally accepted police practices … his use of deadly force during this traffic stop would have been entirely avoidable."

During the investigation into the shooting, the officer, Ray Tensing, made statements that were "not factually accurate — and possibly not truthful," the report said.

Last year, Brown testified as an expert against the Prince George's County Police Department in a lawsuit brought by Black and Latino officers that alleged the department discriminated against minority officers. In written testimony, Brown said the department did not have proper policies for addressing discrimination and found the department's "policy on use of force is inadequate and does not comport with best practices in reporting, investigating, and reviewing use of force incidents."

Prince George's County agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle the suit.

Colorado Springs police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton said it was important that the department picked a firm willing to critique its practices and point out areas of improvement.

“You never want to hire a company that's going to say, 'You're doing everything great' and pat you on the back,” Newton said. “We want a company that is going to help us be better.”