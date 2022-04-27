Officials with the Pennsylvania-based Transparency Matters group heaped praise on the Colorado Springs Police Department in the release of a use-of-force report on the department, but statistics in the study showed slight disparities between use of force for white and nonwhite individuals in Colorado Springs.

"I've been blessed to work with some of the best agencies and I've also had the opportunity to work with agencies that really need assistance," said criminal justice researcher for Transparency Matters Robin Engel. "I have to say (to Police Chief ) congratulations because you have been a part of this agency but also are now leading an agency one that I would consider one of the best in the country."

Mayor John Suthers and newly confirmed chief Vasquez were in attendance at Stargazers Theatre on Tuesday for the unveiling and summation of a 200-plus-page report, detailing police tendencies in use of force for the years 2017 to 2020. While CSPD fared better than many law enforcement agencies in the country in terms of de-escalation tactics and verbal warnings, the study found that Black arrestees were 1.3 times more likely to have physical or weapon force used against them, whereas Hispanics were 1.2 times more likely. Men were 1.8 times as likely to have force used against them.

Police officials and those from Transparency Matters pointed out that the statistic is a disparity, or a difference in outcomes among groups and cannot be used to determine the reasoning for why the numbers are different, including when attempting to establish racial bias.

Pointing of firearms made up 70% of all use-of-force incidents. According to Transparency Matters President Lt. Col. Rick Brown, 77% of a randomly sampled 140 of these incidents were appropriate or justified. Brown is a retired 29-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police. The study recommended that CSPD reduce the frequency of these incidents.

The number of people who only had a firearm pointed at them was 3,813. There were an additional 2,120 who had physical force, a weapon or a canine used against them.

The use-of-force incidents used in the study were those that Colorado Springs police reported themselves.

When asked whether there was a conflict of interest in using data reported by officers whose performance is being evaluated, Vasquez said he understood the skepticism, but pointed to radio transmissions and supervisors on scene as checks and balances. He also emphasized trust.

"Quite frankly, we have to trust our officers," Vasquez said. "Part of this is a community trust-building effort, and that goes both ways. The community has to learn to trust our officers; that's what these engagements are for."

Other information from the study included an officer survey of the most effective methods of force for gaining compliance. Tasers ranked near the bottom. In addition, Engel said Taser use was popular among female officers who had to resort to force. Because use of Tasers are one of the least effective methods, it might have endangered officers. The study found that female officers were 1.7 times more likely to suffer an injury during a use-of-force incident.

"There's so many factors on why a Taser is ineffective," Vasquez said. "If somebody is running, for example, and they get just far enough ahead that only one probe hits, we still count that as a use of force, but it's still counted as an ineffective use of Taser when, in fact, it was really just that one probe didn't hit ... but we have to look at that appropriately. They give the recommendations. It's our charge to move forward and really evaluate some of the deeper reasons why."

Additionally, surveys were conducted of the public and of officers. Engel said that the public's response was polarized given that the survey was voluntary. Those who were more invested were more likely to contribute, she said, with both officers and residents wanting to see more transparency from the department.

Brown said that it's uncommon to see both sides of the aisle agreeing on transparency and that it speaks to the unique relationship between police and the public in Colorado Springs.

Officers also noted that their training in use-of-force incidents was insufficient. According to the study, officers said they wanted more hand-to-hand and in-person training and that online training was inadequate with one participant saying that "they received less than two hours of hands-on use of force training over a two-year period."

Of note, police officers surveyed expressed their concerns with SB 20-217, also known as the Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity law passed by the Colorado Legislature in 2020 in the wake of the death of George Floyd. It put further restrictions on use of force, including banning chokeholds. Officers in the survey said they felt that they and their peers were less safe as a result.

Debbie Shelton, a crime-watch captain for the Homestead neighborhood in east Colorado Springs near Powers Boulevard, said she's heard similar things from officers. She said she supports police and thinks it's best if the community shows its support, as well.

"It hurts my heart that the world is in the situation as it is right now and I don't think Colorado is any different than any place else. ... The community's fear raises and when that goes up, the officers' fear also goes up, which causes them to be more proactive rather than standing back and looking to see how they can de-escalate a situation."

At the end of the study, Transparency Matters outlined eight recommendations for the police department. They are as follows: