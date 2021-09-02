Four Colorado Springs Police officers were honored on Thursday for going above and beyond the line of duty.
The officers received the True Blue Award from the Bill Daniels Fund, which is awarded to officers in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming who "perform selfless acts to help others in their communities," according to the fund's website.
Officers Michael Stenstrom, Thomas Pitchford, Robert Gillis and Marcus Tubbs were recognized at a ceremony at the Colorado Springs Police Operations Center.
“Thank you for exemplifying our department’s morals and values to our community," Police Chief Vince Niski told officers at the ceremony, which was streamed online by Gazette news partner KKTV.
Officers Stenstrom and Pitchford were honored for helping a 3-year-old girl replace a tablet and toys that were stolen from her in an incident in December last year.
The officers were dispatched to a car theft in progress in which a person had stolen a car with the young girl inside, police said. The girl was recovered safely.
“As a father, kind of pulled on my heartstrings as a dad," Stenstrom said of the incident. "I’ve got a little girl at the scene telling me, ‘The bad man stole my dollies.'”
Stenstrom and Pitchford paid for new toys and a tablet for the girl, who was days away from her 4th birthday.
“It is a humbling experience, and it’s also heartwarming to see the smiles that we brought her and her family when they didn’t expect anything at all from us," Pitchford said.
Gillis received the award in recognition of his efforts to replace an older woman's mailbox. A vehicle driven by someone who had been shot destroyed her existing mail box, police said. Gillis bought supplies to replace the mailbox and installed it for the woman, who said she had limited income and no relatives in the area who could help replace the box.
“She was really grateful for the new mailbox," Gillis said. "And things like this make this job a very unique and gratifying career. This career has inspired me to be a better person and see the good in people, even through all the hard stuff.”
Tubbs was recognized for providing comfort to the family of an infant who had died in February. He brought gifts to the family's residence and visited with the infant's 9-year-old brother.
“I just want to do the best I can to represent CSPD, the city of Colorado Springs, and thank you guys for this honor,” Tubbs said.
The Daniels Fund presented five officers with the award in 2019, the first time Colorado Springs police officers had been honored by the fund.
“I think it is a fantastic thing that the fund recognizes these unsung but really incredibly benevolent acts," said Mayor John Suthers, who is chairman of the Daniels Fund board.