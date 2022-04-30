Colorado Springs Police Department officers want to see more transparency from the department, better training in use of force, and higher staffing levels that could allow them to spend more time engaging with the community, according to a use-of-force study released Tuesday.
The 200-plus-page report by Pennsylvania-based Transparency Matters detailed racial disparities in the police use of force and called for reforms, such as greater use of deescalation techniques. It also highlighted concerns officers shared during focus groups and a survey of 300 department members.
The study said "multiple officers were very critical about the amount and quality of the training provided regarding the use of force." The feeling that officers are undertrained to use hands-on force also is "pervasive." Some officers train outside the agency to improve their skills, but that means training is not standardized and could create safety issues during team takedowns or crisis-intervention situations, the report said.
The officers also critiqued deescalation training in the report, saying the videos were "dumb" and "redundant."
A survey confirmed these feelings were widespread, with more than 80% of officers saying they need more training on nonlethal weapons, defensive tactics, crisis intervention and deescalation. More than 90% said they wanted training using shoot-don’t-shoot scenarios.
Mayor John Suthers said he appreciated the feedback from officers and he would work with the department on funding to address needs such as recruitment and training.
"We got to make sure that we’re meeting their needs for the type of training they want," he said.
In his final year in office, Suthers said he also wants to see the department make as much progress as possible to get up to full staffing, and that the department has made a transition to continuous academies to ensure that recruits don't have to wait months for a class to start.
The Police Department employed 737 officers as of last month and they have enough funding to employ 803, spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said. By 2035, the department could need another 200 officers to keep up with population growth, Suthers said.
Hiring is a definite priority for officers, with some saying they would rather see higher staffing levels than higher wages, the report said.
Officers said staffing shortages have led to slower response times to 911 calls, which they believe has reduced trust. Officers also said they do not have time to build relationships with residents, because they are too busy running from call to call.
More training could help officers work with the community. In particular, talking about race can help officers address it, department members said, but the "training academy is not appropriately focused on this critical issue."
Transparency also was a major issue for officers who called for more information to be released after high-profile uses of force. Participants were quoted saying "little to no information" is given and by the time the statements are made, it's no longer relevant or is perceived as a cover-up.
Some officers blamed CSPD brass, saying they allow media outlets to "tell a one-sided narrative" by failing to engage with the media and the public more directly.
Officers said that during the height of the 2020 racial-justice protests in the city, media outlets would take video of police that were "unflattering." Instead of engaging with reports and providing context and perspective, CSPD leadership stood by.
Transparency Matters President Rick Brown said it's uncommon for police departments to agree with the public in terms of transparency. A nonscientific survey and focus groups also found residents think greater transparency is "absolutely needed."
Newly confirmed Police Chief Adrian Vasquez spoke about the balancing act of keeping the public informed in a timely manner and respecting the various aspects of any given investigation, including witnesses, victims and the District Attorney's Office.
"We have to be cautious about how much information we put out to the public. … If I put out information and we still have witnesses to interview, I might be telling the witness something that changes their perception of what they saw," Vasquez said Tuesday, following the presentation of the report. "So we have the DA's Office, we have the City Attorney's Office and we have our investigators that want to make sure we're providing the best product for our victims of our crime, so traditionally those are the kinds of things that hinder the timeliness of what we can put out."
Still, Vasquez said he would meet with each office in order to discuss ways to get information out sooner to increase the public's trust.
According to officers surveyed, it takes CSPD roughly nine months to a year to release body-worn camera footage. Vasquez said he believes the department can improve in that area, too, but he would need to talk to all the entities involved with investigating cases.
He also said the Police Department has learned a tremendous amount from the study that made recommendations to improve many of the areas in which officers had complaints . While Vasquez said improvement in some areas such as training will take some more in-depth work, he observed many ways the department can improve with ease.
" Just at my first observation I thought, well, at a minimum with many of these, it's a very easy move for us. For example, a use-of-force annual report. People want to know that. That's so simple for us to simply do that.
"Those simple moves increase the trust from our citizens, increase transparency, and those are some of the two things that are No. 1 citizen requests," he said.