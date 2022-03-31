The latest class of Colorado Springs police recruits walked into the sanctuary of the Village Seven Presbyterian Church Thursday to thunderous applause and a standing ovation for their graduation ceremony.
Featuring 67 graduates, the 73rd officer class is the largest ever for the Colorado Springs Police Department, which began formal police academies in 1976, said interim Chief Adrian Vasquez.
According to CSPD officials, the class is composed of people from 23 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and the United Kingdom, Poland, Ukraine, Iraq, Germany, South Korea and the Philippines. Officials also said 33 of the graduates have served in the armed forces. Ages of the graduates range from 21 to 42.
Regardless of their varying backgrounds, Vasquez welcomed the class to what he called the noble profession of law enforcement.
"You protect the constitutional rights of all of our citizens, you help our grateful citizens in their time of need, Vasquez said. "You are a calm in the storm and assurance that help has arrived."
The 73rd class graduated after 29 weeks of intense training. A video highlighting the graduates' journey from recruits to rookies played at the church, showing moments such as the recruits being hit with stun guns and pepper sprayed and undergoing grueling shooting, driving and combat drills. Interspersed with those scenes were heartfelt moments of camaraderie and joy, evoking smiles and guffaws .
Kaitlyn Gallardo, one of the graduates, said her favorite moment was one of levity, during a fighting-tactics class when the recruits fell on each other. The video included part of the interaction but cut away before the fall.
"I wish they would have showed it, I'm sad they didn't but that was probably one of my favorite moments, just showing that we're human and we all just laugh," she said.
Law enforcement can be a difficult job in general, but a lot of tension surrounding the profession has built over recent years. In his speech to graduates Thursday, Mayor John Suthers said that the recent turbulence the country has seen over policing has led to public safety being a top priority.
"The past few years have been difficult for law enforcement in our country. Improper use of force by police in Minneapolis led to considerable unrest in our country, but I believe that a greater understanding and appreciation for the importance of effective law enforcement is emerging from the controversy."
With that said, Suthers issued a solemn promise to the graduating class.
"When you as police officers violate the law or department policies, the city will seek to hold you appropriately accountable, he said. "But when you adhere to the law and department policy, you have my commitment as your mayor of your city that we will stand behind you, regardless of any political pressures and loud voices demanding that we do otherwise."
Xzavier Stewart said his graduation was the culmination of a childhood dream .
"It's gonna be a tough job obviously — just gotta take care of yourself physically, spiritually and mentally," he said. "[I'll] Do everything I can each and every day to be the best police officer, husband and father that I can be. I will serve with pride and honor."
The graduates will hit the ground running with 15 weeks of police training ahead of them on their next shift, police officials said.