The city of Colorado Springs commission that was formed in response to the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 may be renamed to more accurately reflect its powers.
The Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission members asked the City Council on Monday to change the name of their board to the Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission.
The name change will make it clear that the board has no power to provide direct accountability over the Colorado Springs Police Department, Vice Chairman Steve Kern said. The board exists to provide recommendations to City Council, and the city is under no obligation to act. The council approves the Police Department's budget, and the mayor's office provides direct oversight.
"Simply having accountability in the commission’s title indicates that it has greater authority than it actually does. This has caused confusion or even mistrust or disappointment," Kern said.
Most councilmembers seemed to supportive of the name change to better reflect the commission's mission. The board will take public comment on it and vote on it in June.
"It's very applicable to what you all are doing," Councilwoman Yolanda Avila said.
Councilman Dave Donelson was the only member of the board to push back on the name change, noting the commission could recommend changes to police department's practices, and that is a form of accountability.
"In my view, your function is to advise us and in that we do hold our police department accountable," he said.
Since its creation, the commission has made one other recommendation to City Council. The board asked for greater funding for teams that respond to people in mental health crisis, and the city responded with $400,000 in additional funding in the 2022 budget, Kern said.