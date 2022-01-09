The tiny town of Cheyenne Wells remains the home for Eastern Bank, but the bank is leaving an ever-growing footprint in Colorado Springs.
The Springs has become a key market for Eastern Colorado Bank, making up half of the bank’s loans and housing the administrative hub for much of its information technology and other operations.
The Cheyenne Wells bank opened a Colorado Springs branch in 2003 to diversify from its largely agricultural base. The bank now owns a Colorado Springs-based investment advisory company as well as an office building, apartment building and several small residential properties in downtown Colorado Springs. Eastern Colorado Bank is one of 10 banks from rural areas in Colorado and nearby states that operate branches in the Colorado Springs area.
Eastern Colorado Bank was founded in 1944 in Cheyenne Wells, a town of about 750 people near the Kansas border, by Victor Weed, who had worked in several banks in Arkansas and western Kansas. His sons, Lou and Jim Weed, ran the bank until medical issues forced Jim to scale back his involvement and Lou retired, both in the late 1990s. That's when Jim's son Greg Weed took over management of Eastern Colorado. The bank now has assets totaling nearly $560 million spread among six branches in Colorado and western Kansas.
"We started talking in 2001 about expanding to Colorado Springs as the state was going through a tremendous drought," said CEO Greg Weed, who runs the bank with his sister, Megan Harmon. "We were 100% ag-based and needed diversification. It was very clear we had all of our eggs in one basket. Colorado Springs was a logical choice since if you were going to the mall or the city, you went to Colorado Springs. It was very familiar to us."
The bank escaped the drought untouched, but the risk from its reliance on agricultural lending remained, so the Eastern Colorado opened a tiny office in the Mountain Shadows area headed by Harmon, who now is the bank's chief operating officer. The branch initially did business as Garden of the Gods Bank and had just four employees with no teller line, drive-up window or ATM.
"We started with no deposits and maybe $1 million to $1.2 million in loans to existing customers. ... We got some good initial customers and then built from there on referrals," Harmon said. "We were trying to get our feet wet to determine if what we did in Eastern Colorado would work in Colorado Springs, and it did."
The branch grew steadily and moved three years later to leased space on the third floor of an office building on the eastern edge of the downtown area — still with no teller line, drive-up window or ATM. The bank dropped the Garden of the Gods brand in 2011 and bought the building out of foreclosure five years later.
"We bought the building out of receivership after the foreclosure and it was extremely run down. Before we bought it, we had to spend $100,000 on a building we didn't own just to fix the air conditioning," Weed said.
The bank eventually ran out of room on the third floor and renovated the first floor to become its lobby — it still has no teller lines but did include its first drive-up lane and ATM. The second floor is now under renovation to house the bank's investment and mortgage operations.
Weed and Harmon found they could hire employees in Colorado Springs much easier than they could in Cheyenne Wells. As a result, Eastern Colorado's information technology and compliance operations are based in the Colorado Springs branch — which now houses 28 employees, three more than the headquarters in Cheyenne Wells.
"Colorado Springs is a very desirable place to live and recruit employees," Weed said. "The CEO, president, chief financial officer and bookkeeper all are in Cheyenne Wells. We believe it is still important to support that community and create as many jobs as we can. We generally don't care which location our employees work in, but lenders have be in area where they are lending."
While Weed and Harmon have continued to expand in Colorado Springs, they're wary of growing too quickly. While deposits at the branch grew rapidly during its early years, they declined during three of the four years after the Great Recession. Deposits grew between 6% and 10% a year during three of the past four years (deposits in all financial institutions surged in 2020 amid COVID-19 restrictions) and now total $77.7 million.
"If something grows too fast in Eastern Colorado, it is generally a weed. We saw a lot of our peers grow too fast before the Great Recession and now they are no longer around. We are no fans of rapid growth," Harmon said. "Slow and steady (growth) and the conservative nature of Colorado Springs and Eastern Colorado have both served us well."
The bank has expanded into new lines of business, starting a mortgage operation and acquiring a majority interest in Cascade Investment Group, a Colorado Springs investment management and advisory firm with nearly $400 million under management. Eastern Colorado bought Cascade Investment in 2020, just days before the pandemic triggered a statewide stay-at-home order and widespread business restrictions.
"We want to offer our customers as many services as we can so they don't have to go somewhere else to get their banking, retirement accounts and home lending. That gives us a good change of long-term success," Weed said. "Those three services are some of the most important and biggest financial decisions our customers make. We will continue to expand into new business lines as our customers need them."
Cascade Investment and the mortgage operation — which the bank plans to double in size during the next three or four years — will move into the second floor of the bank's downtown Colorado Springs office building once renovations are completed this year. The bank also is studying locations in Colorado Springs where it may open more branches during the next three years.
Besides its downtown offices, the bank also acquired the downtown Casa Mundi apartment complex in September for $12.8 million from a group of investors headed by the developer of the complex, Darsey Nicklasson. Eastern Colorado had provided both the construction loan and permanent financing for the project, which opened in 2020, and will retain Nicklasson to manage the complex, Weed said.
"We were involved in the project from the beginning and were comfortable with the people," said Weed, who noted the bank owns several small residential properties in and near the downtown area. "It is not (normally) our job to buy real estate, but we hope that Colorado Springs continues to boom and we will continue to make loans on these buildings and invest in our customers' projects."
The bank has met its goal of diversification by splitting its assets between rural and urban areas — about half of the bank by nearly any measure is based in the Colorado Springs area, Weed said. That split means that the rural side of the bank benefits from the sophisticated technology, top-notch employees and specialized operations that are located in Colorado Springs and available to all branches, he said.
"We are now more diverse with loans in multiple industries as well as both our employee and customer base," Weed said. "The reality is that Colorado Springs is growing and the rural areas of Colorado are not. The advantage of this split between urban and rural is that during the Great Recession the urban areas were struggling but the rural areas were booming, and then when oil and crop prices fell, the urban areas were booming. That has given us the flexibility to work with customers and avoid foreclosure."
