A controversial 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater proposed for Colorado Springs' far north side was approved Wednesday by a divided City Planning Commission.

The decision followed more than seven hours of debate and discussion in which the amphitheater's developer touted the project's economic and quality-of-life benefits and nearby residents objected to noise, parking and traffic problems they fear the venue would create.

Area residents are expected to appeal the commission's decision to the Colorado Springs City Council, which would have the final say on the project. An appeal must be filed with the City Clerk's Office by 5 p.m. Nov. 18.

At issue for the Planning Commission was the $40 million Sunset amphitheater, which Springs-based entertainment company Notes Live wants to build as part of the Polaris Pointe commercial development, southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard. The 18-acre project would be built along Spectrum Loop, south of the Powers Boulevard extension that runs through Polaris Pointe.

Notes Live envisions the Sunset as a world-class performance venue, including VIP stadium seating and luxury fireplace suites, that would be home to 30 to 40 big-name concerts a year, mainly from May to September. It also could host weddings, graduations, religious services and other events, company officials say.

With the Air Force Academy and Pikes Peak as scenic backdrops, the Sunset would provide the kind of high-end entertainment experience that residents can only get if they drive to Red Rocks and Fiddler's Green in the Denver area, Notes Live officials told the Planning Commission. They've targeted a 2024 opening for the venue.

"It's going to provide Colorado Springs with a destination for A-list artists," said Robert Mudd, Notes Live's president and chief operating officer. "It's going to be an asset both in terms of touring for musical acts and the arts, but also for community events that will be substantial. ... From a design and architecture perspective, we are building something that we want to be timeless."

Notes Lives estimates the venue's economic impact — from ticket sales, food and beverage purchases, visitor spending and the like — would total $102.3 million a year and $1 billion over 10 years.

Planning Commission members also heard from community, business and civic leaders, who said the amphitheater would draw tourists, enhance the area's cultural scene and become the kind of amenity that would attract young professionals.

Several nearby residents told the Planning Commission they liked the project's concept, too — just not in their backyard.

Thousands of homeowners in Greyhawk, Flying Horse, Northgate Highlands and other neighborhoods live a short distance from the amphitheater site, and say they don't want concert noise wafting into their backyards and bedrooms on summer nights.

Notes Live officials responded that several noise mitigation measures — such as installing the stage at the site's far west end and erecting four restaurant buildings behind the last seating area to serve as sound barriers — would keep noise levels from exceeding city limits for residential areas during overnight hours. Sunset concerts and shows would run until 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Residents also objected to the project's parking plan. When it opens, the amphitheater would have 3,036 spaces, which would exceed the 2,648 spots that Notes Live's parking and traffic consultant estimates would be needed for a sold out show with 8,000 attendees.

But Notes Live will rely on off-site parking at Bass Pro Shops, The Classical Academy charter school and the Compassion International ministry for about 60% of those 3,000-plus spaces. Only 216 permanent on-site spaces would be available for concert-goers, while Notes Live also wants to park 469 vehicles along Spectrum Loop.

With too few on-site spaces, and despite off-site parking, some concert-goers will park in neighborhoods and potentially return drunk and disorderly when they retrieve their vehicles, some residents complained. Roads around the venue, they added, will become clogged with vehicles on concert nights, and could prevent firetrucks and ambulances from responding quickly to emergencies.

"As a resident, I'm totally against this thing," said Janine Sledz. "Move it somewhere else where you don't have people already living. These are neighborhoods already in existence and we will be greatly inconvenienced."

A Notes Live consultant said that multiple parking areas — a concept known as dispersed parking — would prevent lengthy lines of vehicles from forming when they all leave the venue at one time. Also, 1,878 parking spaces would be within a one-half mile radius of the venue and all 3,036 spaces would be within 2 miles. As many as a dozen free shuttle buses would serve attendees on concert nights.

Polaris Pointe developer Gary Erickson said it wouldn't make sense to install surface lots that would go unused for several months a year, while covering more ground with asphalt that potentially creates drainage problems. City Fire Marshal Brett Lacey also told the commission that the Fire Department doesn't anticipate problems responding to emergencies on event nights.

The Planning Commission voted 6-3 to approve a development plan for the amphitheater. On 5-4 votes, commission members approved variances to allow shared parking on properties within 2 miles of the venue, instead of 400 feet; reduce the number of on-site parking spaces required to 300 from 700; and extend by one-half mile the length of Spectrum Loop where vehicles can be parked.