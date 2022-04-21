The Colorado Springs Planning Commission voted to approve plans for up to 251 market-rate apartments in Briargate after hearing roughly four hours of neighborhood opposition highlighting numerous concerns including increasing traffic pressure on a nearby middle school.
The commission voted unanimously to rezone property near the intersection of Dynamic and Chapel Hills drives to allow development of apartments planned on an existing overflow parking lot and a vacant lot. The commission also approved high-level plans for the complex that could be built in two large, three-story buildings. The City Council also must vote on the project for it to move forward.
Commissioner James McMurray said the project would help meet the demand for housing in the community.
"I think that improving housing choice in the Briargate area is a good thing," he said.
Andrea Barlow, a consultant for the apartment builder Titan Development, noted the city is 12,000 housing units short. The shortage has led to soaring home and rental prices across town.
Other commissioners noted that, if the property remained under the current industrial zoning, more intensive uses of the property could be possible. Commissioner Martin Rickett said it was also clear in the original Briargate master plan that the property could be developed as multifamily housing.
Residents from the Summerfield neighborhood, directly east of the planned complex, made impassioned pleas to block the project, saying traffic would worsen along Dynamic Drive, a street that serves Mountain Ridge Middle School and has already seen two accidents resulting in the addition of a stop sign, resident Joseph Woyte said.
The project also would block mountain views, reduce privacy by allowing apartment residents to overlook homes, and increase strain on infrastructure, such as parks, residents said.
"The developer is not building a community or a neighborhood. They are just building high-density housing," resident Bob Sallee said.
Developers pushed back , saying their tenants will see themselves as community members and the building will have 24/7 building management to address issues, said Ian Robertson, with Titan Development.
The company also made adjustments to the project to help address neighbors' concerns, such as lowering the number of apartments planned from 300 units to 251 and reducing the maximum height of the buildings from the allowed 45 feet to 38 feet.
The apartments also will sit back a minimum of 160 feet at the closest point to homes, Barlow said.
Traffic was among the major concerns for the neighbors who were skeptical of developers' study.
Resident Maria Keller noted she worried the designs of the entrances to the apartment complex were poor and would lead more people to drive down Dynamic Drive through Summerfield because it is the shortest route to certain nearby shops. The right-in, right-out only entrance onto Research Parkway also could lead to more unsafe U-turns at Research and Chapel Hills Drive, she said.
Keller suggested the developer consider an entrance to the apartment complex that would use an existing private road through nearby offices.
City traffic engineer Todd Frisbie said the roads in the area were designed to handle much higher capacity traffic than they are currently and can carry the additional traffic from the apartments. However, he said his office is always interested in working with schools, such as Mountain Ridge, on improving safety.
The lack of additional park space as part of the complex plan also was a sticking point. Developers plan to pay park fees instead.
"Nice landscaping is not a substitute for parks," resident Carlos Perez said.
City Planner Katelynn Wintz said in this case, fees satisfy the city's ordinance for parkland dedication.
Resident and organizer Christine Callender said she was not surprised by the Planning Commission's vote and that residents plan to oppose the project again when the City Council votes on the rezoning. She noted the neighborhood would be far more open to less dense housing, such as townhomes that would allow more first-time homebuyers to get into the market. She noted the area is seeing a flood of apartments and the city doesn't seem to be evaluating them holistically.
"We understand there is a housing shortage. ... It doesn't have to be a bunch of rentals," she said.