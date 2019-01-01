Once a week, Charlene Best pulls out her cellphone and dials a man she's never seen, only heard.
A gravelly voice echoes on the other line — sometimes quaking with a craving for another sip of alcohol, other times resolute and ready to start anew.
Her calls are the hallmark of a program by Springs Recovery Connection, a Colorado Springs nonprofit run by recovering addicts seeking to help other addicts. The Peer Recovery Coach program pairs people who are well into their recovery — be it from addictions to alcohol, heroin or anything in between — with people just starting on that road.
At the core of this program are phone calls like Best's.
She repeats the process over and over every day — providing a lifeline to people mired in addiction and trying to recover. And for people getting her calls — such as Michael, with that gravelly voice — it's nothing less than another shot at survival.
"It's a lifeline," said Michael, 53, who asked that his last name be withheld. "You get to a point when you don't have any self-esteem. You believe all the lies that you've been trained to believe from church, from your abusive parents.
"It's a genuine, heartfelt talk to me. She has saved my life."
The innovative approach differs from work by sponsors in 12-step programs, such as Alcoholics Anonymous. Those sponsors routinely help people through each of 12 steps toward recovery.
At Springs Recovery Connection, specially trained "coaches" are given the phone numbers of several others and regularly check on them.
Their help is based on a single question: "How can I help with your recovery today?" The goal is to cater the help to each individual, addressing that person's needs in that exact moment, to remove as many barriers as possible to sobriety.
Along with the calls, the coaches try to meet with many of their clients face to face.
Training to become a coach costs $650, though stipends covering the cost are available to people who need financial assistance through the Colorado Department of Human Services' Office of Behavioral Health. Seeking the help of a coach is free, however, as are several other services offered by Springs Recovery Connection.
One recent training for coaches focused on a "recovery capital" technique, by which people focus on the gains they've made — no matter how small — since trying to get sober. The goal is to use that momentum to further their recovery.
"People have a tendency to always look at what's not working in their lives and all the stuff they still have to do," said Rod Rushing, the session's teacher, who has 14 years of sobriety from myriad drugs. "So it's reminding people how to take a look at the gains that they've got."
After all, he said, "If I’m feeling better about my life, I’m much less likely to drift back.”
That's exactly what Best, 38, tries to help every person on the phone understand.
She said she drank and used drugs heavily from her teenage years until she was 33 — "any type of chemical to help me feel different than how I felt in the moment." A suicide attempt when she was 18 left her in a coma for a week.
But on the phone, she doesn't focus on those years. Rather, she uses them to be more empathetic to people facing those same challenges, while always asking: "How can I help you where you're at right now?"
She coaches about 45 people. She works for Springs Recovery Connection largely doing just that. Hence the large number of people she coaches. Most other coaches are volunteers helping a half-dozen people each. And the organization constantly is seeking more coaches.
When Best is talking with people like Michael, she hears stories that remind her of a life she left behind, one she never wants to revisit. The DUI arrests. The mornings waking up after blackouts. The constant struggle to numb the pain inside.
But rather than push her to relapse, she said, it makes her work harder to help others get sober.
"Personally," she said, "it catapulted my recovery."