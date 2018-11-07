Randy and Liz Price, co-founders of the Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group, could not be happier to announce the renaming of their three Over Easy restaurants in Colorado Springs.
“We have decided to rename all our breakfast restaurants to Urban Egg, A Daytime Eatery at this time,” Randy Price said.
When Price opened the first Over Easy, he registered that name with the state. “Then we learned there were other restaurants in other states using the Over Easy name, independent of one another,” he said.
When the company was ready to expand the daytime eatery into Fort Collins and Denver, Price acquired the rights to Urban Egg, A Daytime Eatery.
“It makes sense from a branding standpoint to operate under one name that we own,” he said. “It simplifies things. We no longer require two websites and duplicate social media accounts. It will be easier for our marketing team to manage one brand.”
Price is adamant that nothing but the name will change.
“We will continue to offer the same great menu at all our breakfast restaurants, have the same great staffs and continue to be a leader in the breakfast restaurant category through innovative, locally sourced, delicious menu items,” he said.
Some additions to the menu will be revealed Monday, when the name is officially changed. The Colorado Springs eateries will celebrate with specials and giveaways at 28A S. Tejon St., 5262 N. Nevada Ave. and 5925 Dublin Blvd.
Authentic Mexican cuisine
Angel and Angie Jimenez have opened Jarrito Loco, with authentic Mexican cuisine, at 582 W. Colorado 105 in Monument (Safeway shopping center), where they are serving recipes perfected by Angel’s grandmother Maria. For a taste, try the lunch specials through 3 p.m. weekdays. For $9.50 select enchiladas, tacos, quesadillas, tostadas, caldo de pollo or flautas. Each plate includes rice, beans and soda. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturday . Details: 487-9808, jarloco.com.
Veterans Day deals
Here are a few places for military veterans to find Veteran’s Day specials:
• Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar offers veterans and active-duty military a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu. 3708 Galley Road, 495 Garden of the Gods Road, and 7625 Goddard St.
• Bonefish Grill, 5102 N. Nevada Ave., offers veterans and active military with valid military ID a complimentary Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer Sunday.
• Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 8355 Razorback Drive, offers a choice of complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a crafted coffee beverage.
• Little Caesars offers veterans and active military a free $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo, which features four slices of Detroit-style deep-deep dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.
• Red Lobster offers veterans, active-duty military and reservists with valid military ID a free appetizer or dessert Sunday and Monday.
• Rhinos Ranch Saloon, 5853 Palmer Park Blvd., offers veterans two-for-one entrees. Details: 550-2834, tinyurl.com/y89ocux8.
• Rock Bottom Breweries, 3316 Cinema Point, offers a free entrée Saturday through Monday.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Christian Patriarca, co-owner of Slice 420, 2501 W. Colorado Ave., is joined by Olivier Leheux, a classically trained French chef from Paris, to talk about their culinary backgrounds and concept of the pizza and crepe shop celebrating legal access to medical cannabis to treat Patriarca’s daughter for seizures and cerebral palsy. (None of their food contains cannabis.) Details: 368-6977, slice420.com.
• Greg Roman and Rick Osmun, owners of Rhinos Sports and Spirits, 4307 Integrity Center Point, talk about the opening of their new venture, Rhinos Ranch Saloon, 5853 Palmer Park Blvd. After 11 years of success in the sports bar business, the military veterans have opened a country and western bar and grill featuring live music and dancing. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. They will talk about the Veterans Day two-for-one entrée specials. Details: 550-2834, tinyurl.com/y89ocux8.
• Patrick Garnier, co-owner of La Baguette French Bistro, 4440 N. Chestnut St., talks about Beaujolais Nouveau and his special dinner Nov. 15. For $45 you get a four-course meal with two classes of Georges Dubeouf Beaujolais Nouveau. He also will discuss his restaurant menu and holiday events. Details: 599-0686, labaguettefrenchbistro.com.
• Nini and Travis Fields, owners of FH Beerworks, 2490 Victor Place, (formerly known as Fieldhouse Brewing, at 521 S. Tejon St.), talk about their rebranding and the opening of their second, larger location.
Details: 354-4143, fieldhousebrew.com.