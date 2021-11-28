Colorado Springs is on the verge of breaking another weather record — the latest first measurable snow of the year.
The current record for latest first snow was set Dec. 2, 2016, with 0.2 inches of accumulation. The flurries last week weren’t considered a first snow since no measurable snow fell at the Colorado Springs Airport, which is the official measuring station for the National Weather Service. The average date for the first snow is Oct. 26 and the earliest — 4.2 inches — fell on Sept. 3, 1961. Last year's first snow happened on Sept. 8, when 1.2 inches of snow fell at the airport and 6 inches had fallen by Nov. 28. The last measurable snow fell at the airport on May 11 — 0.5 inches.
Michael Garberoglio, a meteorologist for the weather service in Pueblo, said the first chance of measurable snow for Colorado Springs won't likely be until the middle or later part of next week.
No precipitation is forecast through Saturday, as part of gradual warming trend will start with a high of 66 on Monday and remain in the 60s through Saturday. Just 0.03 inches of precipitation has fallen during November, compared with a normal precipitation of 0.34 inches. The precipitation outlook for Colorado Springs remains below normal for the next two weeks, and the city is in an area of moderate drought as of Nov. 23, according to the weather service.
Colorado Springs also could set another record this week — the predicted high temperature of 69 on Thursday would break a 95-year-old record of 68 set in 1926.
"Colorado Springs should be getting pretty toasty this week — we are stuck in a pattern of above-average temperatures," Garberoglio said. "On a larger scale, this seems to be influenced by a La Niña" climate pattern that brings colder water to the Pacific Ocean and dries out much of the southwestern U.S. and brings abnormally warmer temperatures. Such climate patterns can last for nine months to a year.
Denver broke its record for the latest measurable snow on Nov. 21, eclipsing an 87-year-old mark. Pueblo won't break its record until Christmas Eve, a mark set in 1939.