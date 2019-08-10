Think your local American Legion is just a place for potlucks, old soldiers and cheap beer? You’re clearly not a member — and you haven’t been paying attention.
A lack of perspective about the nation's largest wartime veterans service organization and its critical role in society might not be entirely your fault, though.
“We don’t advertise as much as other veterans organizations that are out there,” said Keith LaMee, a Colorado Springs Army veteran and American Legion Post 5 member. “A lot of these different newer organizations do ... (but) we failed to do that kind of market saturation.”
As the American Legion enters its second century, at a time when the nation’s oldest fraternal organizations are struggling to maintain their ranks, it’s doing so with an eye to the future and a firm foothold in the past.
Downtown Colorado Springs’ Post 5 crossed the 100-year mark Aug. 7, and on Sunday the city’s oldest Legion hosts a public event celebrating the anniversary of its original 1919 charter.
Post historian and centennial chairman LaMee said the party is an opportunity for members to honor the Legion’s chronological milestone, and to share its message and legacy with those who haven’t yet been buzzed through the building’s front door at 15 E. Platte Ave.
“Because this is a celebration of our 100 years of being part of the national organization, it’s open to everybody and is a great way for people to really, actually get to know who we are and what we’re doing,” said LaMee, who co-wrote a booklet that will be available Sunday about Post 5's history, highlights and major players.
And that starts with an understanding of who they’ve been and what they’ve done.
The national organization was founded in Paris on March 15, 1919, by a group that included members of the Colorado National Guard Battery C, which was formed in the Springs before going to France. World War I was drawing to a close, and the idea was to create a place where service members could easily connect with their fellows and find the support they needed to recover after returning home from battle.
The nonprofit, membership-based group soon became a cultural mainstay and federal lobbying juggernaut. Its actions led to the creation of the Department of Veterans Affairs, the G.I. Bill and the amateur youth American Legion Baseball Program, which groomed about half of today’s Major League players.
The Legion also throws its weight behind individuals fighting for benefit claims and advocates for veterans issues in Washington, D.C. And its volunteers donate millions of hours each year working at VA clinics and hospitals.
Post 5 was a driving force behind the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, and members — including the Legion Riders — organize regular community events raising money for schools, children’s hospitals, scholarships and veterans causes. There are also comedy shows, toy drives and a monthly $15 steak night that’s open to nonmembers.
On a more introspective front, the organization continues to fulfill its founding mission: provide former service members a place to reconnect with peers, for conversations without footnotes.
“One guy who came in said what he loved about it was being able to talk freely and not have to stop and explain to people what he was saying,” LaMee said. “There’s the stigma that some people have that the American Legion is just a bar where old soldiers go to get a beer at a cheap price. Yes, we’re that, but we’re so much more than that.”
Al Lender, Post 5 senior vice commander and 30-year Legion member, grew up during the Vietnam War era and served in the Navy in the 1970s. After his separation from the military, he said, he wanted to continue helping out the troops on the home front.
“I felt very strongly for the veterans and what they were going through after the war. That sense of loyalty, duty, honor, country, that never goes away,” said Lender, 68, who stopped by the post Thursday evening. “This is about camaraderie. There aren’t too many of us veterans out there. It’s a cool clique.”
Even though he received a scholarship from the organization when he was in high school, Post 5 member Mike Roth, 33, said he wasn’t too aware of what the Legion did before he joined in 2016. He quickly got schooled, though.
“I didn’t know much about it … but I was drawn to the brotherhood and how the members are from different generations and branches of the military, but they’re sharing this common space and this common status of veteran. It’s a family, and a special thing … and the more people that know, the more we can continue to give back,” Roth said.
Membership in the national organization peaked at 3.3 million after World War II and came close to that number again in the early 1990s, thanks to baby boomers. LaMee said that while involvement isn’t what it was in generations past, his post currently stands at 280 regular members. With Sons of the American Legion and the Ladies’ Auxiliary, that number climbs to about 400.
New legislation signed into law by President Donald Trump last week could bring a new wave of applications, though. The Legion Act opens membership to veterans who previously didn’t qualify, based on cut-off dates for the nation’s declared armed engagements.
“There used to be a lot of gaps. You’ve got World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Grenada and Lebanon, Panama, and then in the early '90s, with Bosnia and all the stuff going on, they said ‘until the cessation of hostilities,’” LaMee said.
But such parameters disqualified many who’d risked their lives in service at the “wrong” times.
“We all know that during the Cold War many men died in service .. and the Iran Hostage Crisis … but it wasn’t a declared engagement. With the Legion Act, it opens up all those missing dates, from Pearl Harbor to when Congress says there is peace throughout the world,” LaMee said.
Selling the modern American Legion to new members of all generations, though, may take more than an act of Congress.
“There are some people that have heartburn that they were turned away, it’s like, ‘Well, I served, but you don’t want me.' They don’t understand that it was Congress that had tied our hands,” LaMee said. "Some feathers might have to be smoothed."
One of Post 5's younger members, 30-year-old Ryan Martin, said the best marketing for the Legion is the Legion itself.
"It's just a struggle to get the younger generation of vets in here ... but I’m constantly inviting people to the different events we have here," Ryan said. "Getting them in the door is the biggest thing. Once they’re in the door, they see what we’re doing, what’s here, and the pride we have for this post."