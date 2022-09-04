Everybody has to start somewhere.
Among early or first jobs for Hollywood stars: Chris Rock was a busboy at a Red Lobster, Brad Pitt wore a chicken suit to promote an L.A. El Pollo Loco restaurant, Chris Hemsworth cleaned breast pumps, and Taylor Swift removed praying-mantis pods from the branches of trees at her family's Christmas tree farm.
However humble, your first job can set you on a career path. It can teach you responsibility, people skills, the importance of being a team player and the value of good customer service.
To mark Labor Day weekend, we asked community leaders and local business people about their first jobs — what they learned, and what memories, fond or otherwise, linger. Here are their answers, shared via email:
John Suthers, Colorado Springs mayor
When I was 12, three friends and I got a job at the rodeo putting ice in soft drink cups for $5 per night. On the last night one of the "carnies" said we were "caught up" and we should go up and watch the rodeo. A few minutes later, another carny came up and fired us for abandoning the job and refused to pay us for the last night. Having learned a tough "real world" lesson about trust, the next summer my friend, Tom Kane, and I started our own lawn mowing business and we had a great business for years thereafter. Some of our customers who are still alive still think of me as their lawn boy and not as their mayor.
Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, the city's convention and visitor bureau
(Price sold Fuller Brushes door-to-door at age 15.)
Memories: It was fun to compete with my fellow Fuller Brush salesperson who would work across the street. If he got into a house to make a sales pitch, I knew I had to get into the next house to keep up with him!
Lessons: I learned sales is a game of numbers. The more prospects you must call on, the more likely you are to make a sale. And don’t take "no" personally. It often meant "no — not now," so be thankful you got the "no" quickly so you could move on faster to the next prospect.
Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president & CEO of Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC
I wanted new school clothes. My dad said then I should get a job so I could do so. I started working at 14 years old and made $2 an hour. I worked for Southlane Bowling Alley. This was before electronic scorekeeping, so I taught people how to bowl and even reset pins. I was a cashier, fry cook, and cleaned the shoes.
Fond memories: I loved making my own buying choices by earning money. It was freedom and empowering.
Not-so-fond memories: While I LOVE shoes, no one should ever have to clean someone else's shoes after bowling.
Lessons: I learned the value of hard work, dependability and sacrificing my Saturday nights for bigger goals. I also learned that I wanted to go to college and have better choices and opportunities.
Richard Skorman, businessman, former City Council member
My first job was giving away popcorn and helping bag items for customers the month before Christmas (on weekends and some evenings) in our family business in Northern Ohio, called the Miracle Mart. It was actually the first discount store in the U.S. when they opened in 1950 and was eventually put out of business by Walmart in the mid '70s.
I also formally worked there in the summer of 1969, in the hardware department — which was really funny, because I was then (and am still) not at all knowledgeable about tools, fixing things or construction supplies. Like a good future politician, I faked it. Also, in 1968, I really wanted to wear my long hair. Needless to say, my father and others were embarrassed and upset that I refused to cut my "Beatles" haircut, fake sideburns and all, for the job. I made $2.50 an hour.
Rodney Gullatte Jr., CEO of Firma IT Solutions & Services, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce, past president of Rotary Club of Colorado Springs
The first job I had was at 11 years old as the youth minister of music at Turner Chapel AME Church in Marietta, Ga. I was playing piano for the church services a few years before that but at 11 is when they started paying me. It was an amazing experience being a part of the gospel music scene during the '90s. ...
Of course, the pay increased as I got better and took on more responsibilities with the role. Little known fact is that my nickname during this time was "DJ Roddy Rod." I was given this name by my youth pastor, Reverend Wayland Connor, who was very much my spiritual guide through the glory days of the '90s. The first time rap was performed in that church was when I performed a gospel rendition of "Whoot, There it is," a popular hip-hop club song in the '90s. I had the church on their feet and the pastor couldn’t contain himself. ...
My early training in music and dance also prepared me for my current profession as a Certified Ethical Hacker. Hacking is like music. The most effective hackers are trained to think outside the box, just like jazz. Thinking about cyber threats in that way has made me a very effective ethical hacker and CEO of my company.
Tatiana Bailey, director of the UCCS Economic Forum
My first job (other than babysitting) was for Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream. I was 15, I believe.
I loved eating mint chocolate chip ice cream in a sugar cone at the end of the shift. I didn't love the fact that my wimpy arms took so long to scoop up the ice cream. Some customers got annoyed and I got a sore arm.
I learned that if you smile and are nice to everyone, the mean people don't bother you so much. In fact, it annoys them, which is funny.
Aikta Marcoulier, Small Business Administration Regional Administrator, Region VIII – Rocky Mountain Region
I had two first jobs that were happening at the same time. First, I worked in my friend’s mom’s Chinese restaurant. I was about 16 years old. I was also interning at Merrill Lynch.
Memories: (The restaurant) was a small restaurant with excellent food and the best almond cookies. My friend’s mom would give me a box of the cookies to take home to my dad … his favorite.
At Merrill Lynch, I remember working for my boss, who was a family friend. He took me on to teach me about investments, how to look up information in reports and helped me invest my first dollars. He paid me under the table. My fondest memory was that he was self-made. He had run away from home in India and came to the United States on his own. He worked hard to be financially secure.
He always told me two things that still stick with me: Take five minutes in the morning and meditate … turn the lights off in your office and focus on your goals for the day. Also, if you put a chair in your office, people will sit down and talk too much. So if you want focused time for work, don’t put a chair in your office. Both my first employers were immigrants and were hard workers and wanted me to have a chance to be successful.
Lessons: (At the restaurant), I would take orders, take payments, serve the food and clean. I now see all of this as the early stages of management, operations and, the most important, customer service. I was representing my friend, her mom and their restaurant. In the Asian culture, customer service, kindness and respect is expected.
(At Merrill Lynch), not only did I learn about investments at a very early age, I started my first 401(k) (and) I learned how to work with a team of people older than me. I learned to show up on time, follow directions and also take initiative on projects. It was a very professional setting. Learning to wear appropriate attire was also important.
Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health director
My mom worked for Colorado Springs Utilities and connected me with summer jobs through the general city, such as being an assistant to teachers at the Bemis Art Center. ... I also was very active in my neighborhood, going door-to-door asking people if I could pull their weeds, mow their lawns, walk to the store for milk or other items (especially for my elderly friends) or shovel snow from their sidewalks or driveways. ... I consider my first real job at the age of 16, soon after I got my drivers license, at Burger King located in Plaza of the Rockies.
Memories: I remember being super happy and an added boost to my confidence to have secured a job, proud to be making $3.13 an hour in such a beautiful setting. We were a small crew of good people who cared about each other and functioned as a strong team to serve customers. I got a kick out of working with a diverse group of people, ranges of ages and experiences who were very open and joked hard, a lot while working. I still have friends I met through this job. One is still managing at (Burger King).
I have fond memories eating hot French fries piled over a tray, and chicken sandwiches and hamburgers fresh out of the fryer and the grill. ... My least favorite task was to clean the fryers, draining them and then refilling — but looking back it wasn’t all that bad.
Lessons: My parents instilled in me a strong work ethic of being accountable, showing up on time, being ready to work (not wasting time), excelling at each task no matter how small or big, doing a thorough job, being respectful and always maintaining integrity. Entering the job with this mentality, I was open to learning how to excel at (Burger King). I became proficient in serving customers, running cash registers, counting cash/balancing (I don’t remember people using credit cards so much), making menu items, and cleaning dining and kitchen areas.
All of my life experiences continue to build upon each other. I love to learn and when the learning stops, I’ll become bored. 1. Be open to feedback. 2. Teamwork is imperative to success. 3. Communicate early and often to seek help or learn how to help people.
Ted Vong, president of Short Stop Burgers
I was a game room attendant with Chuck E. Cheese Pizza at the age of 15.
Fond memories: Wearing the Chuck E. Cheese costume and interacting with all the guests, dancing and playing interactive games.
Lessons: Customer and management service skills. As a game room attendant, I was in constant contact with customers. I learned how to interact and socialize with people from all ages, make them feel welcome and have a positive experience during their visit. The managers I had were amazing role models. They taught me how to deal with problems and taught me people, math and management skills that I still practice today.
J.W. Roth, entrepreneur and chairman and CEO of Notes Live, the company behind the proposed north-side amphitheater
(Roth worked on a pig farm at the age of 12.)
It was the first time I earned a paycheck. … I worked there for three years and saved enough money to buy my first motorcycle.
The pig farmer (my boss — Mr. Miller) was a really good guy. He taught me hard work but he also took time to help me learn about the farm and how the business of farming worked. … I remember him as the greatest first boss a young boy could have and someone that helped me understand business.