Twenty-year Army veteran Joseph “Joe” Davis became a victim of domestic violence after he exited the military. He wasn’t handling his post-traumatic stress disorder well and couldn’t land a job because of his mental anguish.

The Colorado Springs father of five developed depression and began drinking too much. And he said his wife began verbally and physically abusing him.

Davis decided to leave the family house and became chronically homeless from 2015 to 2020.

“Once my vet benefits kicked in, I was still trying to do right by my children, so everything was going to my wife,” he said.

That left no money for Davis, but he was reluctant to seek help.

“You don’t hear a lot about men being abused, and I’ve seen cases in Colorado where regardless of what’s going on, the man will still be at fault,” he said. “I was afraid of that.”

He eventually tired of couch surfing and sleeping outside. Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center got him temporary housing and life-building classes.

The center also referred him to Kingdom Builders Family Life Center, a growing nonprofit that supports victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

“I was a little nervous going in; I felt like I was going to be judged because I was a man,” Davis said. “They didn’t see me as anything but a person that needed help.”

Davis entered a job-readiness program and took a position that came with a company truck that he slept in until he could secure an apartment. He also joined Alcoholics Anonymous and is now two years sober.

“It was a blessing they were put in my path,” Davis said. “If it weren’t for them, I’d probably still be struggling.”

Kingdom Builders is observing its 10th year of operation in Colorado Springs with the post-pandemic return of its popular “Race Against Violence” event, a 5K race that starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Panorama Park, 4540 Fenton Road. People who want to participate in the fundraiser can sign up at www.kbflc.org/events.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the park will have materials for victims and families, food trucks and kids’ activities, including a bounce house and free face painting.

Survivors will speak, and a remembrance for deceased victims also is scheduled, adding up to what Kingdom Builders founder and CEO Lisa Jenkins calls “a powerful impact.”

She had worked as an advocate at Fort Carson before starting Kingdom Builders in April 2013.

A survivor of domestic violence from her first marriage, Jenkins said Colorado Springs seemed to need a prevention organization focused on holistic healing and recovery from domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

“We ask survivors what success looks like for you and walk along with them on their journey, not direct them,” Jenkins said. “Everyone’s journey is different, and some are not ready to change their narrative.

“Once they build their success plan, we’ll encourage them to move forward. Some want a quick fix; we can’t do that. They have to actively work on their success.”

Jenkins resigned from her government job in 2018 and began working full time at her organization.

In January 2020, a few months before the pandemic arrived, Kingdom Builders opened a 10-bed, 30-day-stay safe house, which accommodates about three families and a few single people.

The program helps clients attain stable housing and basic needs and has been consistently full since opening, Jenkins said.

Victims in imminent danger can be put up in a hotel, she said, adding that she’s seeking funding for a second safe house location.

“If you’re supported when you get out, you tend to stay out,” Jenkins said. “The goal is to allow them the support they need to never have to go back to that abuse.”

The organization added a youth program, Project Right Direction, in 2018, to work with ages 11-24 on life coaching, leadership development, academic and cultural enrichment, removing barriers and advocacy.

“When you have children in a home filled with violence, they’ll either learn to be the person that’s causing harm or being harmed,” Jenkins said.

A 12-week leadership training for students in some local schools and a 12-week life skills and job readiness program for adults teach necessary skills.

The organization's budget is now at more than $1 million annually, receiving funding from local, state and federal agencies as well as individual donors.

“It’s very rewarding to see how it’s grown from a desire to make a difference in people’s lives to so many programs,” Jenkins said.

Although Kingdom Builders is not a faith-based organization, staff follow biblical principles in their work, and all have had personal experience with the traumas they address.

“We use the love of God in our actions,” Jenkins said.

The organization moved into offices at 411 Lakewood Circle in 2019, and has a library, conference rooms, office space and a Hope Room, with a relaxing massage chair and inspirational signs such as “Be Grateful.”

“We don’t like to put a Band-Aid on but find out what the root is — do they need housing assistance, do they need a budget, are they living above their means,” said Briana Geter, program director.

Domestic violence has been a societal problem for centuries but increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, as personal pressures mounted and people were unable to escape the perpetrators in their homes, Geter said. And incidents keep climbing.

Last year, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to 2,413 patrol calls for service regarding domestic violence, the highest amount since 2015, when it became a separate category in the office's annual report. The lowest number of calls for service in unincorporated county boundaries came in 2017, with 1,698 calls.

Domestic violence often is only talked about when someone loses their life, Jenkins said. Educating people about what domestic violence is, what victims can do, what families can do and what assistance is available in the community is crucial to interrupting the cycle, she said.

“We believe in the community. We believe if everyone comes together to realize this is an issue we need to address, we can and will.”

The biggest emphasis for victims is that “it’s not your fault,” Geter said. “And there is help.”