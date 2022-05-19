Colorado Springs television news anchor Dianne Derby can’t wait for people to read what feels like her “soul on the page.”
“Two Hundred Tuesdays: What A Pearl Harbor Survivor Taught Me About Life, Love, and Faith,” released this week, spills out the glory and gloom of her life, and how a dear mentor she met in the dusk of his life helped her see that God’s light shines through all situations.
Derby sat down every Tuesday for five years with Navy Lt. Jim Downing before he died in 2018 in Colorado Springs at age 104.
At the time, the World War II veteran was the nation’s second-oldest survivor of the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese air attack on the American Pacific Fleet.
The pair talked about friendship, leadership, mentoring, parenting and marriage. They also studied the Bible during those casual meetings, kindling the Christian faith Derby felt rather ambivalent about into a spiritual spark that allowed her to get to know God.
In doing so, she said she was able to slow down, surround herself with positive relationships, embrace “only what is true, real and good,” and live a life of significance.
The experience, Derby said, changed her life as a Christian, a mom, a wife and an Emmy award-winning journalist in the Pikes Peak region.
“I hope that this story fills people with an awareness that I am just like them, I am struggling with similar things, and there is a peace that’s possible even throughout it all,” Derby said.
She’ll present a public conversation, reading and signing of the 175-page softcover book starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Glen Eyrie Bookstore and Coffee Shop, 3820 N. 30th St., adjacent to the castle. Collaborative author Tricia Heyer will emcee the event, which ends at 3 p.m.
The book was published by NavPress, an arm of The Navigators, an international Christian organization that trains disciples for worldwide ministry. Downing was known as Navigator No. 6, one of the first servicemen discipled by founder Dawson Trotman.
“I feel like this is a gift from heaven,” Derby said. “I am proof that God is a god of a million chances. There is no reason I should have this in my mind, yet God gave me this book, and it’s a wonderful gift.”
Derby met Downing at a luncheon for World War II veterans after she came to Colorado Springs in 2012 to work in television news. He invited Derby and her husband to meet him and his son for lunch sometime.
At the lunch, Downing’s son looked at her and said, “Tell me about your relationship with Jesus Christ.”
“I was so offended, I thought it was so bold,” Derby said. “I’d never consider asking that to someone. I looked at him and wanted to leave. He went for the jugular really fast.”
She replied that she had attended church as a child and knew God existed but didn’t have a “relationship” with him.
“Jim looked at me and said, ‘Do you want to meet the most fulfilled person?’ And I said, 'Yes.' And he said, ‘You’re looking at him.’”
Derby said she was ready to leave the table when the salads arrived, but she saw a peace and calmness in Downing that she didn’t understand but that felt inviting.
When Downing asked Derby if she wanted to study the Bible with him, she blurted out “yes” before she knew what she was saying.
The book isn’t what Derby calls “religy,” or overly religious, but it does have religious undertones. Her story of befriending Downing and soaking up his insights on the meaning of life isn’t meant to preach or evangelize, she said. Instead, it's designed to inspire.
Take Downing’s favorite quote: “Life is about a meaningful relationship with God, family and friends. When you have those three things balanced in your life, you cannot help but be fulfilled.”
Downing loved saying that phrase, Derby said, and he repeated it often.
Derby likes it because “it’s so true,” she said. “When I work hard on relationships in my life, I am so content.”
Though Derby is not a Navigator, she said the organization's retreat and conference property, Glen Eyrie, has become a sacred place to her.
The westside estate that Colorado Springs founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer built in 1870 as his family home is where she grieved over a divorce from her first husband, where her daughter was dedicated, or baptized, and where she married her second husband.
Downing’s 100th birthday celebration, at which Derby spoke, was held at the castle, and four years later, she eulogized him in the same place.
In what could be seen as a divine sign, Downing’s book signing for “The Other Side of Infamy,” which NavPress released in 2016, was held in the bookstore where Derby’s will be.
The biography travels through Downing’s military career with stories of him helping rescue fellow Navy men and finding a redemptive path forward after the war. The book earned him a spot in Guinness World Records as the oldest published author.
Derby said she could not have gotten through the loss of Downing in 2018, or the unexpected death in August 2020 of her evening co-anchor Don Ward, if it weren’t for the lessons Downing taught her.
She fell to the floor in the television studio when executives announced Ward had died that day nearly two years ago while hiking. She sobbed for 45 minutes before pulling herself together enough to go on the air and announce his passing.
“It was such a hard year in journalism, so many bad things had happened, the pandemic, the protests, and my partner I’d sat next to for eight years and who I’d spent so much time with was gone,” Derby said. “There was nothing I could do to negotiate out of that.”
Knowing that Ward was at peace in heaven helped heal her broken heart.
“It’s the only thing that brought me peace,” she said. “I knew Don was playing his guitar, listening to his favorite bands, saying all the jokes he said in the newsroom for years.”
Derby also gave back to Downing. She made a documentary about him and led a movement to have the Cimarron Street bridge dedicated in his name. She said she still misses Downing every day, but she takes comfort in knowing his messages live on.
“I wouldn’t have had the strength to get through some of the really big tragedies that happened in my life had I not met Jim,” she said. “He would sit with you and have a totally coherent and engaged conversation and was so busy, being asked to speak all over the world.
“Don’t you want to have that many people to talk to when you’re 100?”
Derby’s book sells for $15.99 and is available in stores and online at Barnes and Noble, Target, Amazon, Walmart, Lifeway, The Navigators Bookstore and through her website, diannederby.com.