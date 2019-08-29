Colorado Springs will soon begin negotiations with a new ambulance company that could potentially end the city’s 40-year partnership with its current contractor.
Falck Rocky Mountain beat out four other proposals presented to the city for EMT-paramedic ambulance services. Three proposals were from other companies, including American Medical Response, the current provider. The Colorado Springs Fire Department also submitted a proposal.
“Upon evaluation of the proposals and interviews, Falck Ambulance emerged as the highest-ranked candidate in the proposal process,” Jamie Fabos, spokeswoman for Colorado Springs, said in a statement.
Either AMR or A-1 Paramedics, which was later absorbed into AMR, have provided emergency services to Colorado Springs for 40 years. Its most recent contract with the city expired, prompting the bids.
Last summer, AMR lost out to Priority Ambulance, but Priority’s reliability was called into question. AMR’s contract was then extended for another year, until the end of 2019, Jesse Baker, operations manager for AMR Colorado Springs, said through a spokesman.
At that time, neither the Fire Department nor Falck applied for the contract.
“The city recognizes that it is essential for a quality EMS system to provide rapid EMS care, and therefore requires specific response times for ambulance providers. After reviewing performance metrics over the past five years, CSFD sought with this proposal process an improved response model for the EMS contract,” Fabos said in the statement.
She also emphasized that there would be no gap in ambulance service because of the proposed change.
Falck, a Danish-owned emergency response and health care services company, came to Colorado in 2015 when it won a bid to provide ambulance services to Aurora. It also has contracts with multiple Colorado counties, including El Paso, to provide other services such as inter facility hospital transport.
David Patterson, CEO of Falck Rocky Mountain, said that his company’s experience in Aurora will help guide its transition into service in Colorado Springs.
“In any one of those transitions ... your goal is to have it be a seamless transition,” Patterson said. “It’s obviously a critical service.”
