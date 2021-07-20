A chinook helicopter drops water on a wildfire near Bear Creek Regional Park on the westside of Colorado Springs, Colo., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. About 235 homes were evacuated near the park as firefighters battled the fire on the ground and in the air. The city may ask voters in November to retain $15 million in revenues over the Taxpayers Bill of Rights cap to create a fire mitigation fund. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)