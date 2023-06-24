“Now, I can no longer jump out of planes, I throw myself down a mountain at insane speeds.”

A life-long adrenaline junkie, Fort Carson Army medic David Bowcutt described his shift away from his airborne duties to his mountain biking hobby this way. For many others, Rogue Veterans’ Mountain Bike Alliance, a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit is filling that same need for an adrenaline fix that used to come from military service.

“We go on some pretty gnarly rides,” said Bowcutt, who found the group on Facebook 2½ years ago.

The drive for adrenaline is a key tenant for group, said President and Army veteran Vance Fast, who grew the Alliance after he started mountain biking with three friends, including a veteran and two active duty service members who all found it calmed their nerves. They found it was a good way to replace the adrenaline in their lives.

“Even just living on the base, it’s a nice day, but you don’t know if you’re gonna get blown up from a mortar coming in. That creates a certain amount of adrenaline. And when you take that out of somebody’s life, it has a devastating effect,” he said.

Other activities, like bungee jumping, and rafting can also provide a surge of adrenaline, but not as sustainably, he said.

As the group grew from four to 20 or 30 in its first year, Fast and his wife Wendy worked to formalize it and turn into a formal nonprofit. Then as military members were reassigned to new bases, new chapters formed across the country in Texas and Maryland. Now in it’s third year, the nonprofit has 150 Colorado Springs members that range in age from 18 to 67, with most falling between 32 to 45, Fast said. Most members represent the Army, although there is a broad sampling from the Air Force, Marines and Canadian military, as well he said.

For some members the rides have helped them become more comfortable in a group setting and for others with back and knee issues from serving, its helped build mobility, he said.

“So the beauty of it is it’s not only physical or just mental, but a combination of them both, he said.

The rides are held year round and vary in difficulty from double black diamonds, such as the Barr Trail on Pikes Peak, to more beginner-level rides. The group takes a peer-coaching approach because they have highly skilled riders within the group, including world class downhill racers, he said.

Fast is a certified mountain biking coach and used to host clinics, but has shifted to the group to a teaching-on-the-trail approach, that includes stopping to demonstrate skills.

They have also started volunteering to do trail work in the region, including work in Palmer Park.

As the group develops, Fast said he envisions more chapters across the country and more large trips, like a trip to the bike park in Whistler, British Columbia. But he would also like to keep it low-key.

For Bowcutt, who started riding in Alaska the group has helped him grow as a rider and pick up tips and tricks to pass on to others. It also an outlet for members to “talk and vent and BS.”

“If somebody is having a bad day and they come on a ride, it’s kind of therapy,” he said.

Those interested in joining need to have their own trail-rated bike. The group does not offer bikes.

The annual fee to join the group is $20. Board members who run the group are not paid.

For more detail, visit rogueveteransmountainbikealliance.com.