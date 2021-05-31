Deborah Chadwick didn’t realize how close she was to the edge, until she started to fall.
From a Colorado Springs homeowner, to living with her disabled daughter, three dogs and a cat in a rattletrap van, and then a motel on West Colorado Avenue, in just a handful of awful months.
In her quiet moments, she still gropes for some kind of meaning, or reason, beyond the guilt and the shame. About the distance between who she was, and who she is. About comfort and generosity, and how they look so much bigger and further away from the other side.
“I sit and think about all these people that are homeless. Back when I had my house, I had bedrooms downstairs, I had a full basement that I could have easily opened up to them ... but I didn’t,” said Chadwick, who’s 62. “It never even occurred to me to do that, because when you’ve got everything you need … you just can’t imagine what some of these people are going through. You don’t want to.”
The first night Chadwick moved into the Amarillo Motel after four months of living in the van, in the fall of 2018, she got Samantha washed and out of her wheelchair, into bed. Then, as quietly as she could, she broke down.
“I sat and just bawled, like I had never cried in my life. I honestly knew I was now one of these people, I was a homeless person,” she said.
But she wasn’t on the streets.
Now that she’s facing eviction from the place they’ve called home for almost three years, her perspective is different. Like thousands of people across Colorado who owe rent but have had evictions staved off due to the pandemic, the clock is running out and there’s nowhere to go.
“I’ve gone around, I’ve looked at places and there are places out there, but none that would work for Sam,” Chadwick said last Thursday, as she continued packing up the tiny room into boxes bound for a storage unit. “Everything’s just stairs, stairs, stairs … or I find a place and can’t get anyone to return my calls.”
A life well-lived can’t be measured in money, but money — when you don’t have it — defines everything.
“I thought I was a good person. I did Scouts, PTO (parent-teacher organization). I took in abused kids that didn’t have anyone else who cared about them,” Chadwick said. “I just don’t know what I did to deserve this.”
The emotional struggles began long before the financial ones, with the death of her only son, Doug, who committed suicide in 2013 when he was 26.
“That’s kind of where my whole life went pfffffft,” she said, dabbing at almost constant tears.
A year after Doug’s death, Chadwick lost her mom. Then, her beloved older sister. Four months after that, her grandmother.
“I just feel like the Death Queen. It just follows me around,” she said.
Chadwick grew up in the Springs and went to Harrison High before settling down and raising four children: Doug, Theresa, now 42, and 36-year-old twins Janice and Samantha, who was born with cerebral palsy and scoliosis, and the sweetest nature you could ever imagine.
“She’s just my little princess,” said Chadwick.
Chadwick is Samantha’s main caregiver, but doing that — in a big house, with lots of stairs and suddenly without a backup team of a big extended family — was untenable. Theresa was dealing with her own health issues and Janice was raising four kids.
“I cried all the time, like I do now. I was constantly a basketcase,” she said. “I was always thinking, how was I going to take care of Samantha by myself? I just couldn’t do it.”
She decided to sell the big house, to a cash buyer, and purchase a single level, with an extra bedroom. She connected with a friend of a friend of her daughter’s, a man who lived in Texas but said he wanted to return to Colorado. He promised to sell his house in Texas and move in with Chadwick to help care for Samantha, if Chadwick would send him the money to tie up loose ends and travel to the Springs.
“None of that happened. He took my money and ran,” Chadwick said.
She no longer had enough to buy the little house, but she still had enough to get them to their next step: an apartment where Sam could get around.
Then the van broke down. Repairs that were supposed to cost $800 were three times that amount.
“And it’s still not fixed,” said Chadwick. The van now sits in the motel lot, an undriveable debt machine she’s still paying off, that led to so many (unpaid) tickets her license was suspended and her insurance rates skyrocketed.
Soon enough, the money was gone.
“Things just kept chunking away, and I just never could recover after that,” said Chadwick.
She and Sam found their way to the Amarillo after Chadwick visited the nonprofit Westside CARES on West Colorado Avenue, looking for a warm coat for Sam. A woman there suggested they park the van and stay at a motel across the street.
The room was warm and out of the weather, but tiny, with a bathroom too narrow for Sam’s wheelchair. Chadwick had to give her daughter bed baths, and wash her hair in the sink of the tiny kitchen, before eventually buying a blowup bathtub Sam could roll into.
They’d planned to stay just a few weeks.
Before she realized it, they’d been there for eight months, at a rate of $1,020 a month.
The back rent had started to rack up even before they moved a few doors down, to a slightly larger studio-style room with just enough space for Sam’s wheelchairs, a double bed and the stubby green couch where Chadwick sleeps, on the nights when she can sleep.
Kristy Milligan first met Chadwick as a Westside CARES neighbor, after Chadwick started showing up for monthly trail cleanups and “coffee with the CEO.”
Milligan said she was impressed not only by her devotion to her daughter, but to the community.
“She’s just a really incredible community member who showed up to make a difference every chance she got,” said Milligan, who leads the Colorado Springs nonprofit, which assists and supports the homeless and low-income westside residents.
“Deborah is incredibly bright, and she’s a strong self-advocate,” Milligan said. “One of the challenges of being in a situation of experiencing poverty and living in substandard conditions is you dedicate so much of your energetic resources to just staying alive that the idea of looking for a better place to live is always there, but it doesn’t necessarily actuate.”
Chadwick is a victim of what is effectively a perfect storm bearing down on those in the community least capable of weathering the outcomes.
“We have this affordable housing shortage, so therefore people on limited, fixed incomes are holing up in these facilities,” and now are facing eviction, Milligan said. “It’s a culmination of systemic collapse, that’s landed right in Deborah’s lap.”
By the time Chadwick sought out Westside’s help with her rental situation a few months ago, she was almost $9,000 behind on rent and the landlord had started proceedings.
Westside helps renters facing eviction negotiate the legal system and apply for federal assistance, as well as find available housing. They can even help cover back-rent to help tenants climb out of the hole.
“If she’d come to us and was $1,500 in arrears, we would pay it and she wouldn’t get evicted,” Milligan said. “But $9,000? We just don’t have that.”
Chadwick receives a salary from The Independence Center for caring for her daughter, a little more than $1,600 a month that went up slightly during the pandemic, but disappeared for the weeks that Sam was in the hospital due to an enlarged hernia in her chest cavity.
“When Samantha goes into a hospital setting, I don’t get paid,” said Chadwick, whose daughter had to have a tube implanted in her throat and, afterwards, was on a liquid diet while she re-learned how to eat.
Before that, the money was enough to cover their living expenses and the payment plan the landlord had set up, so long as there were no emergencies.
But the bad news just kept coming.
The tax refunds Chadwick had been counting on to settle up her back rent — money due her from 2017 through 2020, plus the most recent stimulus payment for her and Samantha — are on hold.
“When my stimulus comes in, I’ve got direct deposit and it comes in right away,” Milligan said. “But people in poverty, they’re waiting forever and when they look it up on the portal, there’s no information. They call and sit on hold.”
Chadwick is in arrears the “exact amount the IRS owes her ... and she would be able to clear up the eviction if the IRS was functioning as it normally does," Milligan said.
“With the rapid closure of the H&R Block offices right after tax day, she doesn’t have any recourse,” she added. “This is another one of the ways poor people are locked out of the system. There are eviction aversion funds ... but that’s lots of paperwork and a laborious process. We know people who have been evicted waiting for that process to play out.”
For many in the low-income community, who often lack consistent access to wi-fi and the tech needed to keep up in a virtual world, the eviction process is a nightmare shrouded in mystery and mounds of paperwork.
“It’s an overwhelming process and the documents can be really confusing,” said Heather Hicks, a Springs attorney who represents low-income clients through Colorado Legal Services. “I see this everyday, so I’m able to look at a document and understand what it means. But if you’re in this situation, it can be very overwhelming. People can just shut down.”
The process, though, keeps grinding on. Especially during COVID, it’s played out behind (non-virtual) closed doors. Tenants taken to court for nonpayment and who'd hoped for the chance to plead their cases before a sympathetic magistrate must do so in writing or via web services with which they may be unfamiliar or even unaware.
Many will get the chance to make their case again at a subsequent hearing.
Not Chadwick.
On the day before Memorial Day, a letter arrived letting her know that her case had been decided based solely on her pleading. Her defense, that she was caring for a disabled daughter, had been on a payment plan with her landlord, and planned to pay all her back rent as soon as her taxes came through, had been denied by the court.
Next will be a knock at a random hour, and an orange, yellow or sometimes white eviction notice taped to her door.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will never tell a tenant when an eviction is scheduled, for the safety of officers and everyone involved.
“I tell clients, you just never know when they’re going to come once you get that notice on your door,” Hicks said. “It’s stressful for them and it’s traumatic.”
And it's coming.
Kristy Milligan promised Chadwick she and Samantha won’t be homeless. She’ll have an eviction on her record, but the agency will help get her into another motel where she can stay until she finds an apartment.
Chadwick was prepared for this. But she's not ready. Not yet.
On Monday she was still packing, moving the boxes full of clothes and kitchen supplies and Sam's art projects — the puzzles of Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast that they put together with a drop of glue on the back — into the storage unit, to wait out what's to come, alongside Doug's urn, which Chadwick promised she would always keep by her side.
"I felt horrible about that, but I was afraid it was going to get broken," she said last week, welling up with fresh tears.
After the holiday reprieve, she knows that knock could come at any time.
But they'll be OK. Maybe they'll get lucky and find a place that's big enough they can rent out a room, help another person who's stuck like they are. Yeah, that's what they should do.
Chadwick gripped her daughter's hand and gave it a squeeze, then a kiss.
"You ready to get out of here?" she asked.
Sam giggled and smiled at her mom. "Yeah."