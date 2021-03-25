Peterson Air Force Base is a potential site to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children as thousands of people continue arriving at America’s southern border.
The Department of Defense assessed the Colorado Springs base Wednesday at the request of the Department of Health and Human Services. A formal request to house unaccompanied minors at Peterson Air Force base in Colorado Springs has not been made.
U.S. Rep Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, isn’t happy about the idea.
“It is truly disturbing that the Biden administration would entertain the possibility of using Peterson Air Force Base as a location to house unaccompanied minor illegal immigrants,” Lamborn said. “Peterson is critical to our national security and is home to both Space Command and Northern Command — defense entities with can’t-fail missions that occur daily.”
Peterson's U.S. Northern Command, which protects the continent from attack and provides military assistance to civilian agencies, has orchestrated a Trump administration plan to have National Guard troops help the Department of Homeland Security at the Mexican border.
On housing minors, Department of Defense spokesman Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell said the Pentagon “only provides this kind of support where it has no impact on military readiness and its ability to conduct its primary missions.”
If unaccompanied minors were housed at Peterson, the Department of Defense said the base would be fully reimbursed for the expense.
The Biden administration is scrambling to find enough short-term housing to keep up with the demand.
As of Thursday, the Department of Health and Humans Services had conducted site assessments at Fort Lee, Virgina; Joint Base San Antonio, Texas; Fort Bliss, Texas; and Peterson.
Defense officials approved a request from the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children in Texas at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland and Fort Bliss.
“The Department of Defense has approved requests (from the Department of Health and Human Services) to house up to 5,300 unaccompanied children – that’s up to 5,000 at Fort Bliss and up to 300 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland,” Mitchell said.
Federal law requires that undocumented minors caught at the border be turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services within 72 hours before returning them to family or a sponsor. In the past few years, there have been reports of abuse and deaths of minors held in Border Patrol custody beyond the 72-hour cutoff.