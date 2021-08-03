A Colorado Springs sheet metal worker recently won a settlement in a labor case after filing federal charges against his former union for allegedly demanding tens of thousands of dollars in retaliation for his resignation, according to a news release.
After an investigation, the National Labor Relations Board concluded that Local Chapter 9 of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation workers’ union violated federal labor law by demanding Russell Chacon pay $21,252 to make up for a “loss of funds” stemming from his choice to seek employment with a nonunion firm.
Chacon, a former employee of Colorado Springs-based contractor Colorado Sheet Metal, resigned his membership with the union in November 2020 when he elected to take a job with Rocky Mechanical, a Pueblo-based firm not affiliated with the union.
Soon after he resigned, Chacon received a message from the metal workers’ union stating he owed them a massive back payment, according to the National Right to Work Foundation.
“Imagine getting a letter saying you owe someone $21,000,” said foundation president Mark Mix. “To his credit, Russell was willing to stand up to the union and expose this kind of practice.”
Chacon presented his case to the National Right to Work Foundation, a nonprofit that provides free legal aid for workers who feel they have been victimized by unfair union practices. The foundation helped Chacon file federal charges against the metal workers’ union in May, according to Mix.
“We were glad to stand side-by-side with Russell and make sure his rights were protected,” Mix said.
A few weeks after Chacon filed charges, union leaders backed down from their payment demand. But the case got the attention of the National Labor Relations Board, which launched an investigation to determine whether the money request was made in retaliation for Chacon’s leaving the union.
“They concluded that the fine was basically to punish him for going to work somewhere else that wasn’t under union control,” Mix said.
According the settlement agreement, the union must post a notice “in conspicuous places” in its facility at 1420 Quail Lake Loop informing workers that the union will not infringe upon their right to resign membership.
The agreement also states, “We have given effect to Russell Chacon’s resignation from the Union and rescinded all fines imposed on him.”
“In a sense, it’s kind of a slap on the wrist,” said Mix, who added that the agreement is not an official admission of guilt. “But it gets the union to say they were wrong, that they did it on purpose, and they won’t do it again.”
A union representative declined repeated requests for comment.
Mix said he has seen similar situations.
“This is not a one-off,” Mix said. “It’s a fairly common practice. But we hope this case, and others like it, shed a little light on the kind of monopoly-type power union officials have over workers’ livelihoods.”
Chacon said his goal was asserting his freedom to choose where, and for whom, he works.
“Changing jobs and going a different direction from the union should not have been this difficult,” Chacon said. “All I wanted was just to move on and be left alone.”