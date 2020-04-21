Each time Hakan Karan mowed his lawn in north Colorado Springs, he was inspired by Martin Luther King’s street- sweeper speech.
“Perfection, pride in everything you do,” Karan says by phone from a home where the grass will fail to look so perfect this summer. “That was attitude all my life, but now truly I don’t know.”
Karan’s life was nearly taken by the coronavirus. He spent seven days on a ventilator and another five days in the intensive-care unit at Memorial North Hospital. Since being released April 10, he’s pondered what was gained from his death struggle.
He will spend, he promises, more time with his wife and daughters. He will savor the very essence of life.
Another precious lesson will make more complicated demands. Even though Karan remains a fervent admirer of King, he’s ended his lifelong quest for perfection.
In the speech, King preached to his audience the beauty of taking extreme pride in personal labor. If you sweep streets, King said, sweep those streets as Michelangelo or Beethoven or Shakespeare created their works.
“Sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will have to pause and say: Here lived a great street sweeper who swept his job well,” King said.
For years, Karan meticulously mowed, trimmed and edged his lawn and, finally, used his shop vac to swoop up every blade of sidewalk grass.
If you walked past Karan’s house, you might have said, “Here lives a great grass mower who mowed his job well.”
Karan coughs as he considers a fresh philosophy, one that embraces relaxation.
“What if I didn’t trim my grass one week?” he asks. “What would happen? Life is not going to end. Yes, it will be bother me every time I walk by, but so what?”
Karan, 60, was admitted to Memorial North on March 26. His fever raged as his mind hovered between real and unreal. He has no idea how he caught coronavirus.
He was born in Ankara, Turkey, home of beautiful, ancient buildings. From his hospital bed, Karan could clearly see buildings from his youth in visions/hallucinations, but with a terrifying twist.
“They were just crumbling,” he says. “Literally crumbling.”
In other visions, he saw himself emerge from a river. Each time, he was soaked and smiling. Was he seeing himself, as he faced death, on the other side of the river of life? He’s not sure.
Mostly, though, he was fighting and hoping in his hospital bed. He coughed with a ferocity that frightened him. His lungs ached. His head blazed with pain.
During most of our conversation, Karan’s voice is subdued. He’s still regaining strength, and he doesn’t want to waste it.
But when he talks of COVID-19 skeptics, his voice gains strength. He’s heard the virus compared to the flu. (Karan, alas, is an expert on traditional flu, too. He suffered from Influenza A before the coronavirus engulfed him.)
COVID-19 skeptics know little. Karan knows much. Listen to a battered expert share his wisdom.
“It was horrible,” he says. “It is something that you cannot take seriously enough. I hear, ‘Oh, we have so many people die from flu.’ Yes, that’s true, but this thing.”
His voice fades out.
This thing, it’s obvious, is profoundly dangerous.
His battle took its toll. Taking a shower or climbing stairs requires careful calculation of his energy.
But his mind is again clear, and he spends hours a day considering how blessed to return to the collective embrace of his family and friends. He’s thankful for the devoted physicians at Memorial North. He’s thankful for neighbors who deliver food and notes of encouragement to his home.
“I’m not only appreciative being alive, I think it’s time for me to make some changes in my life, too,” he says.
He spent hours at the hospital wondering if he were living his final day. In those desperate hours, he wished he had spent more time with family and friends.
“When you are down there, you’re not thinking anything else,” he says. “You’re not thinking retirement, not thinking of anything but all the things you should have done with your kids and all the things you want to do with your family. That’s what is happening at that last minute. That is what you are looking at. That is what you are thinking about. That and nothing else."
Karan, the man who nearly died, laughs quietly before offering final thoughts. Coronavirus nearly took him. It drained his physical strength, but blessed him with elevated wisdom, too.
“One minute you are here, next minute you could be gone. You never know. I always had these goals in my life. Who cares?” asks a man whose lawn will not be quite as perfect this summer.