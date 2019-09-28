When 26-year-old Alex Eastman’s cellphone started chiming at 4:20 a.m. on Sept. 9, he turned off the alarm, set to wake him before dawn three days a week, and considered dozing back off.
He was too excited for sleep, though.
For the first time in almost a year, he didn’t need to be at the dialysis center by 5 a.m., to spend four hours hooked to a machine that did the job his kidneys no longer could.
In a few hours, he’d be heading into surgery to receive a healthy “spare” kidney from his good friend, Audrey Holmgren.
“You just don’t find many friends like that,” Alex said. “I mean, how do you say thank you?”
If you’re lucky enough not to have to, it’s probably impossible to imagine: Living with a countdown as your health fails and your future literally depends on someone — a family member, friend or stranger, in life or in death — granting the ultimate gift. A part of their body.
Of the roughly 100,000 Americans waiting for a kidney last year, slightly more than 21,000 received one. About a third of those transplanted organs came from living donors.
Each of those scenarios is a powerful story of courage, profound generosity and the moments that lead to life’s most important decisions.
This is Alex and Audrey’s.
Diagnosis
Alex Eastman was 18 when he was diagnosed with dense deposit disease, a rare illness that causes the body’s immune system to attack the kidneys, eventually destroying their ability to filter waste products and toxins from the blood.
“When it first happened, I had to change a lot of things in the way that I lived, pretty much to make sure I didn’t cut it off sooner,” said Alex, who had to overhaul his diet and begin a daily regimen of medications. “It was a big deal but it wasn’t, because it was nothing physically life-changing at the time.”
He was still feeling “pretty good” and pursuing a degree in biology at UCCS two years later, when he started a part-time job serving at Old Chicago North in Colorado Springs. There, he struck up a friendship with the bartender with whom he often shared closing duties.
Audrey’s easy-going, extroverted nature clicked with Alex’s laid-back, more-reserved one, said Audrey’s husband, Zeb Holmgren, who was in the Army and became a regular while wooing his future wife from an OC barstool.
“He got to know Alex while he was trying to get to know me … and now they’re really good friends,” said Audrey, 30. “They golfed all the time, got sushi, beers. And we had the same friend groups.”
The friends all knew Alex had health issues, but it wasn’t until he was put on the deceased donor wait list four years ago that the reality of his situation started to hit home for them.
“You know people who are sick or have diseases or conditions, but you don’t understand the weight of it … until you do,” Audrey said. “When he was put on the donor list, I feel like our whole circle of friends kind of scrambled. Like, what can we do?”
Buying time
For about a half-million Americans with end-stage kidney disease, dialysis buys precious time — for a bit more living, and, for those eligible for a transplant, a compatible donor organ to become available.
But the wait list for a cadaver organ keeps growing, and dialysis is a temporary and imperfect replacement.
Thirteen people die each day while waiting for a donor kidney.
“Median survival is four to five years on dialysis … and in Colorado, you’re looking at between five and seven years’ wait for a donor,” said Dr. Jesse Flaxenburg of Pikes Peak Nephrology Associates. “So most people on dialysis aren’t going to survive long enough to get a kidney transplant.”
When Alex’s kidneys began to fail last year and he started dialysis, his friends realized they didn’t have forever to find a way to help, Audrey said.
“There was a moment, my birthday in December, and he was explaining dialysis to me and how everything was going, and you could just see in his face that … physically, it almost looked like jaundice,” she said. “You could tell he was fading.”
Zeb, who believed he was a blood type match with Alex, initially stepped up to be a donor, but in the application process, checked his records and discovered he was actually type AB — same as his wife.
Alex needed a donor with type O blood.
At least, that’s what Zeb and Audrey believed at the time.
A chain reaction
Simply put, a healthy body doesn’t need two healthy kidneys.
Though studies have found a very slight increase in the long-term risks of hypertension and renal failure among kidney donors, overall, the dramatic increase in quality of life for the recipient outweighs the small risk to those who give, Flaxenburg said.
“In order to stay off of dialysis, you’re only going to only need a small amount of kidney function — about 5(%) to 10% — so losing 50% really has no major impact on quality of life,” he said. “I can’t say there’s absolutely no risk to donating a kidney … but it’s slight, and in the grand scheme of things, worth it.”
If everyone who could donate did, there would be no shortage. No waitlist.
“Live donation is really the only way to fill the gap between where we are and what we need,” Flaxenburg said. “So the big question is, how do we increase the supply of live donors?”
Knowledge, for starters. But often, that doesn’t come until chronic kidney disease threatens the life of a loved one.
“We see this all the time: People come and they say, ‘I don’t have any donors, my donor is not compatible,’” said Dr. Peter Kennealey, surgical director of the kidney and pancreas transplant program at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. “Most people don’t really understand what they’re even saying, number one, but number two, we don’t really need to worry about if they’re blood group compatible or if they’re immunologically compatible because we participate in one of the busiest paired exchange programs in the nation.”
When it comes to incompatible donor/recipient pairs, UCHealth uses the National Kidney Registry to find other such duos around the nation, in hopes of triggering a donation chain that gets a blood group compatible organ into each body that needs it.
“What essentially is happening is, rather than say, ‘All of you people have incompatible donors and you have nowhere to go,’ we utilize this big pool so that we not only help him (the original patient) but in the process of helping him we help all these other people across the nation,” Kennealey said. “A lot of times, the pair that we enter actually is the key that unlocks a potential chain of anywhere from two transplants to 10 or more. It’s very real and very powerful.”
“You’re getting a kidney!”
Early this year, Audrey was listening to an NPR podcast as she finished up paperwork at the mortgage company where she now works. The “Human Brain” episode about organ transplants included a discussion of the paired kidney exchange program.
“I didn’t know there was such a thing. I contacted Alex and he said, ‘Yeah I’ve heard of this, but I don’t really advertise it,” she said. “He said it can get kind of weird when people realize their kidney wouldn’t be going to their person.”
Audrey told him to send her a link. That evening she began filling out the application, but paused on the question about blood type. She couldn’t remember if she was AB positive or AB negative.
As she shuffled through her medical files looking for the answer, a piece of paper fluttered to the floor.
“It was my (blood type) card. I picked it up and saw it said ‘O positive,’” she said. “My heart just dropped. I was, like, this whole time I’ve been a match?”
She immediately canceled the kidney exchange application, opened the direct donor form and filled it out. In June, after multiple rounds of tests at UCHealth in Aurora to confirm she was indeed a good, compatible and healthy donor, Audrey texted Alex:
“You’re getting a kidney!”
More than worth it
Almost three weeks after the transplant surgery at UCHealth hospital, both donor and recipient report they are doing well.
Audrey said she considers being able to donate — especially to a friend she and her husband call family — more than worth it, and something for which she doesn’t need thanks.
“It wasn’t something I did for myself. Alex needed something and I was able to give it to him,” she said.
Though she spent the week after surgery battling overwhelming exhaustion as she and her remaining kidney adjusted to the new dynamics, on Day 8, once she’d weaned off pain pills, there was a dramatic turn.
“I woke up, and was, like, ‘My energy’s back.’ I thought it was going to be a much bigger deal than what it ended up being,” she said. “It’s been a whirlwind, but at the same time, it’s not hard to be a hero. It really isn’t.”
Alex, too, rebounded quickly. And now that he can, he’s planning to follow up his undergraduate degree in biology with a master’s, and then hopefully a job in research.
“I’ve wanted to go back to school for the past two years, but with all this stuff getting worse and worse, and then dialysis, there wasn’t time,” he said. “The first thing I want to do is get back, as soon as I can.”
Research shows that living donor kidney transplants lead to better long-term outcomes than those from deceased donors. Even so, the gift of a lifetime, even in an ideal case, may not last a lifetime — around 15 to 20 years, on average.
Dense deposit disease also has been known to recur in transplanted kidneys. If it does, Alex said he was told he could wind up back on the wait list, perhaps within a decade.
Should that happen, Zeb said it’s his turn.
“I know for a fact, this next go-around, I’ll definitely do the exchange program,” he said. “I’ll lose the weight, whatever you need me to do. Now that we know about it, it’s a no-brainer.”