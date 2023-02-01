Like many adults with elderly parents, Gregory Mallory, 45, had begun to come to terms with the reality that his parents would pass away relatively soon. Shirley, his mother, was 82 and had been married to Ivory, 86, for 58 years.

Mallory never could have imagined that he would lose his parents in an unprovoked and unexplained shooting by a lifelong neighbor who would eventually turn a gun on himself.

“I never thought (my parents’ lives) would end like this,” said Mallory, who lives in Colorado Springs. “I’ll never get over that.”

On Aug. 27, in Mallory’s native Milwaukee, his mother, his aunt Carrie Barnhill and two friends were enjoying a summer evening on the porch of the home he grew up in. Ivory was inside watching television, Mallory said.

“They were just sitting on the porch, laughing and having a good time,” he said.

Laughter can be heard, via a recording from a neighbor’s doorbell camera, moments before a man walks up to the Mallorys’ porch and, without a word, begins firing a handgun.

“It was dark out, so you (can't) see anyone getting hit,” Mallory said of the grainy footage. “But you can clearly hear the gunshots.”

Shirley was struck six times and died instantly, Mallory said. Barnhill, in town from Colorado Springs to visit her sister, was hit in both feet and pretended to be dead as bullets continued to fly around her. Ivory, an Army veteran, went out to the porch when he heard the gunfire. He was shot five times.

One of the Mallorys’ visitors suffered a leg wound but managed to get away. Another visitor, the alleged shooter’s sister, ducked into the home and was unharmed.

The alleged shooter, longtime neighbor Leslie Bost, fired 28 shots that night before returning to his home, setting it ablaze and fleeing the scene, according to Mallory.

After months of surgery, therapy and what Mallory called “trauma-induced dementia,” Ivory joined Shirley in death last Friday, passing away in his sleep.

“He’d been through the wringer,” Mallory said. “I’m surprised he survived as long as he did.”

Five months after the attack that turned Mallory’s life upside-down, the motive for the shooting remains unclear. Bost’s relationship with Ivory and Shirley had cooled over the years and was occasionally contentious, but there was never a hint of violence, Mallory said.

“I lived next door to (Bost),” he said, still in disbelief. “His sister and my sister were great friends. She used to babysit me.”

Barring the unforeseen, Mallory will probably never know why Bost allegedly killed his parents and wounded his aunt. About 10 days after the shooting, law enforcement tracked Bost to a residence that was known as a drug hangout. When officers knocked on the door, Bost fatally shot himself, according to reports.

“He had issues with his sister over the house they owned,” Mallory said. “But I think it was drugs that made him snap.”

At first glance, Ivory and Shirley were a study in opposites, according to Mallory. Ivory was outgoing and gregarious, while Shirley was quiet and reserved. Both were sports fans, but while Ivory rooted for out-of-state teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Cowboys, Shirley favored hometown teams – the Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers.

But for 58 years, the two were virtually inseparable, which is why Mallory isn’t surprised that Ivory passed away five months after Shirley. His anguish over the loss of his wife had been far greater than his physical pain, Mallory said.

Over the past five months, Mallory has been shuttling back and forth between Colorado and Wisconsin as he did his best to care for Ivory (in Milwaukee) and Barnhill (in Colorado Springs). Taking care of two wounded octogenarians — who were more than 1,000 miles apart — was a full-time job, so he hasn’t been able to work.

Next week, Ivory will be laid to rest, with military honors, at a veterans’ cemetery in Wisconsin. After that, Mallory plans to return to Colorado Springs and begin to put his life back together while continuing to care for Barnhill, 88.

“She’s just now able to stand, and (her husband) doesn’t drive,” he said. “So she still needs some help getting around.”

At some point, Mallory said, he will try to process the attack that robbed him of his parents. But right now, he’s just trying to get through “one day at a time.”

“Right now, my mind is on honoring my father,” he said. “He always wanted the military salute, and now he’ll get that, and I can close out my chapter in Milwaukee. After that … I don’t know. We’ll see.”