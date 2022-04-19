A Colorado Springs man shot his neighbors several times over a dog dispute three years ago, killing him, an El Paso County jury found Tuesday in convicting him of first-degree murder.

James Hanlon, 56, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the fatal shooting of 63-year-old Gary Dolce on March 27, 2019. He was also convicted on two counts of witness intimidation.

On April 8, he pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Dolce's older sister and only sibling, Sharon, wept as she spoke to the court before Hanlon's sentencing.

"He was a kind man," Sharon said of her brother. "He had a heart of gold. He did not deserve this."

On Tuesday, prosecutors said in their closing arguments that Hanlon "hunted, ambushed, and executed" his neighbor, while the defense argued that their client acted out of self-defense because he thought the neighbor was holding up a gun during their confrontation, not a camera phone.

Dolce's phone was found near his body on the 1800 block of Rimwood Drive near the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, court documents said.

A video from his phone shows the last moments of Dolce's life. In it, a blue sport-utility vehicle drives up to the curb driven by a man investigators identified as Hanlon.

The man called Dolce “stupid” before a gun appears, held by a hand wearing a disposable plastic glove. The prosecution said nine shots hit Dolce, who fell to the ground and repeatedly said, “Oh, my god!" The video also captures the man walking from the truck and firing three more shots in what prosecutors called "an execution."

That was followed by a car door slamming and the vehicle heard driving away.

The phone — still recording — was found beside Dolce's body by an AMR medical tech who viewed the video and turned it over to police.

Dolce and Hanlon were neighbors who shared a fence in a residential area near UCCS. They had a history of disputes, including earlier that day, when Hanlon had been cited by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for having an “aggressive animal,” an arrest affidavit said.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Hanlon looked for his neighbor on the day of the killing. They also said that Dolce feared for his life before March 27, 2019, so much so that he told a neighbor that if he is killed to suspect that Hanlon did it.

Hanlon's lawyers said Tuesday that their client's lethal actions were "hasty and impulsive," adding that Hanlon feared for his life because he thought Dolce was holding a gun and appeared in a shooting stance. The video captures Dolce's reflection on the vehicle, holding up what the prosecution say is a phone in one hand and dogs in his other arm.

The defense also said that Dolce harassed Hanlon and his family before his death, and that Hanlon went looking for Dolce in an effort to protect his family.

Prosecutors rejected the defense's claim that Hanlon acted out of impulse, adding that he left the scene, disposed of the gun and bought new clothes before he turned himself in two days after police named him as a suspect in the case.

Andy Vaughan, one of the prosecutors, called Hanlon's explanation to wearing plastic gloves at the time of the shooting "utterly ridiculous" because the defendant claimed that as a nurse, he wore gloves in between taking care of patients.

Hanlon testified that he didn't remember getting out of the truck after firing the first nine shots.

"What was he doing there?" Vaughan asked the jury. "When you shot 12 times, what was the intent? What do you, a reasonable person, think happens when you shoot somebody 12 times?"

Also on Tuesday, an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy testified that Hanlon has a reputation in the jail as an aggressor and instigator.

"He's started stuff with other people in the ward that he's been in," the deputy said.