A Colorado Springs man accused of attempted first-degree murder has been missing since El Paso County judges lowered his bond on two separate occasions.

Initial arrest

On Aug. 8, 2022, Jerry Hoshour, 47, was arrested by Colorado Springs police for attempted first-degree murder of his girlfriend after Hoshour barricaded himself inside his home and threatened to shoot at police officers.

According to the arrest affidavit of the incident Hoshour and the victim, whom the affidavit states was in a relationship with Hoshour, had a verbal altercation that became physical when Hoshour began to threaten to kill her and himself.

The affidavit states that Hoshour strangled the victim once for "three or four seconds" and again a second time shortly after when Hoshour allegedly told her "I'm gonna kill you."

Hoshour also allegedly told the victim that if she called law enforcement he "would shoot it out with police," and "if you call the cops and I go down for it, I'm going to make it worth it," according to the arrest documents.

The affidavit states that the victim then ran to a neighbor's house where she called 911. When police arrived they found Hoshour barricaded inside his home.

Previous reporting from The Gazette states that Hoshour barricaded himself inside his home in the 3500 block of North Carefree Circle for about three hours before being arrested by Colorado Springs police.

Hoshour was charged with attempted first-degree murder, second- and third-degree assault and felony menacing after the incident. Hoshour's initial bond was set to $50,000.

Bond lowering

The $50,000 bond would go on to be lowered on two separate occasions by El Paso County judges Hilary Gurney and Samuel Evig.

According to court transcriptions acquired by The Gazette, Hoshour's bond was first lowered by Gurney at his first appearance on Aug. 18, 2022, despite objection from the prosecuting attorney.

Hoshour's defense attorney Andrew Friedrich requested for his client's bond to be reduced from $50,000 to $10,000 citing strong family ties to the community of Colorado Springs and that there "could be difficulties" of proving the high charge of attempted first-degree murder at a preliminary hearing, according to the court transcripts.

The prosecution requested no bond reduction stating "the allegations in this case are very serious," and also that in 2007 Hoshour had pleaded guilty to an "assault charge for serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon," according to the court transcriptions.

Court records show that in 2007 Hoshour pleaded guilty to first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon in Mesa County and received a 10-year prison sentence in the Department of Corrections.

After hearing argument from both parties Gurney opted to lower Hoshour's bond to $25,000, citing that the allegations in the arrest affidavit are more in line with a second-degree assault charge and not that of an attempted first-degree murder.

Gurney did note, however, that she had not seen any of the discovery in the case and the evidence presented there could change things, according to court transcriptions.

One month later a new judge would lower Hoshour's bond a second time after the alleged victim in the case appeared in court to request a lowering of bond, according to documents.

On Sept. 19, Hoshour appeared in court for his preliminary hearing, which would be waived by his defense attorney Deana O'Riley, according to court transcriptions of the hearing.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

O'Riley did, however, request a bond reduction for Hoshour citing that he is the "sole provider of income" for his son and girlfriend, who is the alleged victim in the case. The victim appeared in court to ask Evig for a bond reduction claiming she had been evicted from her apartment and that she needed him back out for support.

"I don’t worry about Jerry (Hoshour) when he’s sober, he’s a great dad and my son misses him, and I just want things to start going to the better and I can’t do anything with him in here," the alleged victim said in court. "I guess that’s it, I’m just, I’m scared and I feel pushed up against a wall because I have a six-year-old that’s looking to me to give him a good place to live... I guess I just need some help and I’m coming to you to ask you to help me because the only way I can do it is with (Hoshour)."

Despite the appearance of Hoshour's girlfriend in court, the prosecution still requested no reduction of bond for Hoshour.

"I understand some of the dynamics of domestic violence that are going on here and the financial aspects of it and the living arrangement aspects of it, but I would be remiss if I didn’t remind the Court of the seriousness of the allegations in this case," prosecuting attorney Carrisa Cruson told the court. "Frankly, (the victim) was the one who ran out of the house begging her neighbor to call 911 for her because the father of her child had strangled her... So there’s some very, very serious concerns about her safety."

Cruson also noted that Hoshour in 2021 had a domestic violence case in El Paso County where the same woman was the listed victim, but the case was dismissed.

Evig, after hearing argument from both parties, opted to lower the bond again to $15,000 — $35,000 less than the standard bond on a class-2 felony — stating: "I believe that is sufficient to assure his appearance in Court," according to court transcriptions of the hearing.

Release from jail and new criminal charges

Hoshour would remain in custody until Nov. 1, 2022, when court records show that Hoshour posted the $15,000 bond and was released from custody.

The same day Hoshour would return to his former apartment building and allegedly assaulted the owners before fleeing with his girlfriend.

An arrest affidavit for the incident states that Hoshour broke into the apartment yelling "it's moving day mother f---ers," before hitting one of the residents in the face two times with a piece of wood that "had nails protruding from it."

When law enforcement arrived Hoshour and his girlfriend had fled and responding officers were unable to locate them, according to the affidavit.

Court records show that Hoshour is charged with second-degree assault and a violation of a protection order as a result of the incident, and that he has yet to be arrested on any of these charges.

Since being released from jail Hoshour has not appeared to court for any of his scheduled hearings, and now has a warrant open for his arrest. Court records show that Hoshour failed to appear for hearings on the attempted first-degree murder case on both Dec. 19, 2022, and Jan. 24, 2023.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney spokesperson Howard Black provided a statement to The Gazette regarding the decision to lower Hoshour's bond:

"We objected to both of the bond lowering requests," Black said. "Obviously, we were disappointed with the court's decision."

Black declined to comment further because Hoshour's case remains open.

Lt. Pamela Castro, a spokesperson for CSPD, confirmed to The Gazette that Hoshour is still considered a fugitive and his whereabouts are unknown.

"If anyone has information about his location we would ask them to call Crime Stoppers or our non-emergency dispatch," Castro said.

Castro declined to comment on the court's decision to have Hoshour's bond lowered.

Anyone with information about Hoshour's whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.