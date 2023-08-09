Louie and Dawn Sciarrotta, husband-and-wife owners of Louie’s Pizza, are hanging up their aprons.

They opened their first little pizza shop in April 1986 in a strip mall on Barnes Road. Shortly after, they moved to a larger place across the street at 4815 Barnes Road, which is still in operation.

“I grew up in the Detroit area.” Louie said. “My mom and dad were from Italy. I started working in my parents’ pizza restaurant when I was 10. My dad had another business and, when I was 16, he gave the pizza place to me.”

Over the years, the Sciarrotas have opened five Louie’s Pizzas in the Springs. The couple are pillars in the community and known for their generosity supporting local organizations. For instance, they are famous for delivering 400-plus pizzas to the Air Force Academy for special occasions. And the walls of their eateries are decorated with mementos from customers celebrating first dates, engagements, marriages or families who have lost loved ones in service to our country.

When Louie is asked about retirement, he quickly responds, “No, I’m a workaholic. I’m going to have some down time and then get into construction with my son.”

Louie sold the pizza eateries to Nathan Ball, who took over ownership July 17. Ball, from Parker, is new to the restaurant industry. Before handing over the keys to Ball, Louie spent a couple of weeks working with Ball, giving him pointers for running the business.

“I have really great employees,” Louie said. “Most of them are going to stay. Nathan is a family guy, and I think will do well with the restaurants. I’m always here to help out if he needs me.”

New summer events

Ambli Global Cuisine, 5278 N. Nevada Ave., has introduced weeknight patio and bar specials and Ricky’s Cantina, a lunchtime experience.

The summer patio and bar specials include:

• Mondays 4-9 p.m. Happy hour all night. Have a relaxing evening enjoying delicious cocktails and savory bites.

• Tuesdays 4-6 p.m. $8 spicy or traditional margaritas.

• Wednesdays prix fixe dinner grilled and served on the patio. For $120 per couple (not including tax and 22% auto tip), you get an East African-style meal, which begins with a starter, followed by a meze course, entrée and dessert. You get a fresh juiced cocktail or mocktail sipper, too. Live music from Spanish flamenco guitarist Tito Malaga.

Ambli is introducing Ricky’s Cantina menu for lunch, which features executive chef Ricardo Morffin’s traditional Mexican-style food, not to be confused with Tex-Mex. Lunch hours are lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Details: 719-308-5579, tinyurl.com/mtx5v94m

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Downtown Mexican eatery

Chile Colorado, 7 E. Vermijo St., has opened in the former Corner Café. Owner and chef Daniel Moreno is dishing up home-style Mexican dishes he grew up with and learned from his grandmothers.

His grandparents, by the way, ran restaurants in the Springs back in the 1960s and ‘70s. Some may remember Ernest J. Tapia and Priscilla (Mestas) Tapia, who owned Pris’ and Ernies and El Matador Mexican restaurants.

So, it’s not surprising to find Daniel and other members of his family running the new eatery. It’s in their DNA.

The menu is heavy on burritos, with many combinations from which to choose. The Homestyle Plates are larger portions with sides. On this menu, you’ll find excellent green chili, green chili burgers, green chili sloppers, enchiladas, carne asada and street tacos.

“The Carne Adovada is one of Daniel’s specialties,” said Natalie Moreno, “It’s the spiciest dish on the menu made with red chili-marinated pork.”

We tried it and loved the rich, spicy, gravy-like sauce on juicy, tender pork. Yes, it was spicy but balanced in flavor and delicious with the side of refried beans. Save room for postres (desserts). Choose from homemade fried ice cream, burrito dulce (fried burrito) and our favorite, buñelos, fried dough covered in cinnamon-sugar and powdered sugar, which are made when ordered and served piping hot.

Hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 719-741-0283, chilecoloradocos.com

Celebrating 10 years

Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen, 162 Tracker Drive, is the place to be 6-9 p.m. Sunday, for a seven-course French dinner and live music to celebrate the restaurant’s 10 years in business. Cost is $79. Reservations by Aug. 10. Details: 719-964-0234, tinyurl.com/s445dn97

Wake up and smell the garlic

The Black & White Affair by TESSA is the theme for Pasta in the Park at the Myron Stratton Home, 2525 Colorado 115, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26. For $120, you get to sample tastes of pasta sauce from the cook-off competition along with wines, spirits and beer. The black and white theme will be featured in table décor and teams are naming their pasta sauces based on movies filmed in black and white. Guests are encouraged to wear black and white. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit TESSA, an organization that provides help for victims of domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking. Tickets at tinyurl.com/mvy5t74x

Colorado dinner with wine

The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, will have the Colorado Cuisine & Colorado Wines Dinner 6:30 p.m. Thursday. For $85 (plus tax and tip), you get six-courses paired with five award-winning Colorado wines. Reservations at 719-598-8667.

New hours

La Baguette French Bistro, 4440 N. Chestnut St., has expanded its service to Sunday. New hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Details: 719-599-0686, tinyurl.com/yc3n6pe9

Contact the writer: 636-0271.