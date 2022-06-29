Parkmoor Village Healthcare, a long-term-care facility in Colorado Springs, plans to shut down in late July, laying off 144 employees and causing 79 residents to relocate.

Amid challenges caused by the pandemic, Integrated Health Services at Colorado Springs decided to close the facility to repurpose the building for a non-nursing home use. Parkmoor Village Healthcare, 3625 Parkmoor Village Drive, provided patients and residents physical therapy, skilled nursing care and hospice care.

Vivage Senior Living, which ran the facility for Integrated Health Services, will handle the logistics of the closure.

"The facility owners and operators have made this hard decision based upon the documented severe financial constraints on long-term care facilities caused by a 'perfect storm' between the pandemically caused staff shortages and increased supply costs coupled with the long-standing chronic underfunding of these facilities by government program reimbursement," Heather TerHark, vice president of ancillary services for Vivage, said in a news release. "It is simply not fiscally feasible to continue to operate and provide a high quality of care to our residents given the current environment."

Vivage is in the process of of finding new homes for residents and holding job fairs for employees including nurses, housekeepers and office managers.

"There will be no employees or residents left behind," TerHark said.

Vivage is working with other long-term care communities, placement agencies and governmental resources to find residents new homes. Workers are anticipated to find other jobs because of "staff shortages at other facilities," TerHark said.

"We understand the hardship this will cause everyone," Terhark said. "We are committed to supporting the remaining dedicated and compassionate staff at Parkmoor Village during their job transitions while ensuring that every Parkmoor Village resident is safely relocated to a living situation that meets their needs."