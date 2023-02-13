After Brenda Speer retired from her Colorado Springs law practice, the game of life took an unexpected turn for her when she created her own game company.

Speer, who spent 33 years as an intellectual property law attorney, developed an interactive card game during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring family and friends closer together, and now is marketing it to players who want to do the same — and have fun, too.

Her inspiration came before the start of the global shutdown; she and some family members were playing a store-bought card game when her niece had a suggestion:

“It would be more fun if we were in the game,” Speer’s niece said during one of the family’s get-togethers.

Speer decided to run with the idea.

She designed her own card game in which the game’s participants become characters in the game they’re playing — and respond to funny, real-life scenarios with those characters.

Speer called it “Who Did What?!,” and the game goes like this:

• Players write their names on “who” cards.

• One player, who serves as a “judge,” draws one or more “who” cards and plugs those players’ names into an open-ended scenario described on a “did” card — sort of like inserting an answer into an old “Match Game” question.

• The rest of the players then write an answer on a “what” card — suggesting an outcome for the scenario described on the “did” card.

• The outcomes suggested by players often produce imaginative and humorous answers, and the judge chooses one of those responses as the winning entry. Whomever wrote that answer receives a point, and, after multiple rounds, the player with the most points at the end of the game is the winner.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

• An example might be something like this: “At Brian and Brenda’s wedding (the players’ names that appeared on the “who” cards), Mike toasted the happy couple and said (the scenario described on the “did” card), ‘enjoy your time alone; Brian sleeps a lot (an answer suggested by one of the players and chosen by the judge as the best response in that round).’”

Speer launched "Who Did What?!" for family members, creating an early homemade version that used dozens of scenario cards written on bits of paper and sticky notes.

She didn’t intend to make the family pastime a business until her sister-in-law asked if she could borrow the game for a trip she was taking with friends. Speer shipped off the make-shift game to her.

After the trip, Speer’s sister-in-law said her friends loved the game.

Speer’s gears started to turn.

“If we liked it, the family liked it and her friends liked it, maybe other people would like it,” Speer told her husband.

She then produced six, handmade prototypes of the game. She sent them to her friends and family around the country to test out the game so they could provide her with feedback.

"You have funny juxtapositions of people in different situations, which was kind of fun,” Speer said.

When the pandemic began, Speer played with family on Zoom calls.

Once she honed the game, she had it manufactured with a logo that riffed on Edvard Munch’s painting, “The Scream” — except in Speer’s version, the screaming character wore a beret on the cover of the game pack that is popping with light blue, pink and violet.

Speer attended the Chicago Toys and Game Fair, a multi-day conference where game creators can exhibit their work and learn the ins-and-outs about the world of games. She's now ramping up sales of "Who Did What?!" and marketing them online for $39.99.

“I think all of us are enjoying getting back and being together after going through the whole COVID thing,” Speer said. “So it's a nice way to get together have a little bit of fun.”