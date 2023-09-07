Low-income wage earners aren’t the only ones who struggle to find an affordable place to live.

Colorado Springs’ teachers, firefighters and police officers, among others, also find it tough to afford mortgage and rent payments. As a result, providing all residents with affordable and attainable housing should be a communitywide concern that’s addressed with a combination of big-picture solutions and initiatives.

That was the gist of comments from a quartet of housing industry experts Thursday who spoke during a panel discussion that was part of the 27th annual University of Colorado Colorado Springs Economic Forum at the Ent Center for the Arts on the school’s campus.

The panelists were Jim Harris, senior vice president of corporate and community banking at U.S. Bank; Jack Tiebout, senior program manager with the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade; the Rev. Ben Anderson, pastor of Solid Rock Christian Center and executive director of Solid Rock Community Development Corp.; and Lee Patke, executive director of Greccio Housing.

They responded to a variety of questions posed by some of the several hundred audience members who listened to the discussion and whose ranks included developers, real estate agents, business people and civic leaders.

Here are some excerpts of the questions and answers during the discussion, which have been edited for brevity and clarity:

What factors have led to a lack of affordable housing?

Harris: The issue has developed over decades and a shortage of newly constructed homes is a root cause of the affordable housing problem. To beef up the area’s housing stock, “we need to be OK with density in our city. We need to be OK with building more housing, more infill projects. And we need to be able to speed up that development. We need faster building approvals.”

Anderson: Rising construction costs have been a key driver of housing prices. “You have a certain budget and by the end of the project, it has just increased. Those costs get passed along to the consumer. So we have to find better ways of also mitigating construction costs in our city.”

Patke: Each year since 2011, Colorado Springs has added more households than new housing units. “Simple supply and demand says that the cost of housing is going up, the price of materials, the price of labor, the cost of debt. All of that has increased.” Those higher costs are “tough for anyone who’s got a livable income,” but especially difficult for workers in employment sectors such as the service industry and tourism.

How has the spike in mortgage rates over the last year affected the mix of available housing and overall affordability?

Harris: El Paso County’s median home price is $470,000, while the current rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7¼%. A household would need to earn $104,000 annually to afford the average house. When mortgage rates were 3½%, the same household would have needed to earn only $74,000 to afford a monthly payment. Two people earning minimum wage salaries would only be able to qualify to buy a $233,000 house. “I don’t’ know about you, but I don’t think there’s many $233,000 houses.” At the same time, homeowners with low mortgage rates don’t want to sell if buying another property would mean taking on a new mortgage in the 7% neighborhood. “People are effectively stuck in their homes.” In typical markets, 90% of home purchases are existing homes and 10% are for newly building houses. In today’s market, about 70% of purchases are existing homes and 30% are new builds. More apartments, meanwhile, have helped provide more living choices for area residents.

What local initiatives can encourage the development of affordable housing?

Anderson: Getting started, Solid Rock had the passion for housing, but not necessarily the funds to get projects off the ground. Today, partnerships and collaborations among the city, businesses, developers and nonprofits are key to helping with costs, while foundations have set aside funding to help developers and nonprofits. “You have to have some organizations that are willing to partner to help you get the funding and to get these projects off the ground.”

Patke: In the last 10 to 12 years, Colorado Springs has taken the lead in the state to say, “we are going to do something about this issue. Because it’s just not a low-income issue or a social work issue. This is a workforce issue and an economic driver of our community. And if you want a stable business, you’d better have stable employees, right?” Former Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and new Mayor Yemi Mobolade have recognized those needs; millions of dollars have now been set aside by the city to allow tax rebates to impact and incentivize the development of affordable housing. Partnerships with institutions such as churches that have available land are options for the development of affordable housing.

Anderson: Firefighters, police officers, service industry employees all need affordable places to live. “Sometimes when we hear an affordable housing conversations, it tends to lend itself to thinking somehow it’s a lower class of individuals who get to live there. That’s just not true.” In fact, affordable housing projects will increase personal home values elsewhere in a community.

How important is transportation when it comes to housing?

Patke: Very important. Homeowners and renters who move to Fountain or Pueblo in the quest for a less expensive place to live can find themselves saddled with steep transportation costs to commute to their jobs.

Harris: Some service sector employees who work in mountain resort towns can’t afford housing costs and commute 40 to 50 minutes to their jobs from outlying areas. “I don’t know about you, but I don’t want us to be the enclave where wealthier people live and then our service sector has to commute long distances. ... We need to look at all price points of housing in our community because we’re only going to thrive if that happens.”

Is the local housing market headed for a severe downturn?

Patke: Whether the economy is humming along, or whether there’s a bust and workers see a reduction in income and salaries, affordable housing remains a critical issue for the community.

Harris: “A bust to me is kind of a 2008 overbuilding situation. I don’t think we’re in that situation. In fact, I think we’re lagging behind in the amount of housing needed to be developed. We have a temporary interest rate increase that will reach equilibrium within the next year. That will be self correcting, but we’re still going to be left with our lack of housing, lack of available lots. ... It’s something we need to address even if looks like, short term, we may be having a slight downturn in the market.”