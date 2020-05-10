Another major change in the juvenile offenders population at the state-run Spring Creek Youth Services Center in Colorado Springs is set to take place next month.
To bring southern Colorado juveniles sentenced for serious crimes closer to their families and expand the capacity to confine them in this part of the state, the Colorado Division of Youth Services will swap operations of Spring Creek with those of Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center, which also is located in Colorado Springs.
As of June 25, Zeb Pike will revert to its original function of being a juvenile detention center, said Anders Jacobson, director of the Colorado Division of Youth Services, a program of the Colorado Department of Human Services.
The facility’s 40 beds will be for males and females ages 10 to 17, who are awaiting adjudication or serving a sentence. The average length of stay for detained adolescents is about 17 days, Jacobson said.
Spring Creek’s 54 beds will house male and female offenders up to age 21, who have been sentenced by a district judge for felonies and misdemeanors including murder, assault, rape, robbery, use of weapons, drug-related crimes and other serious offenses.
Currently, the correctional accommodations are reversed: Zeb Pike handles committed youth and Spring Creek is a detention center.
“What we’re really trying to accomplish is bring the southern region kids home and closer to family to support transitioning and family engagement programs,” Jacobson said.
The state did a major overhaul of the system following an extended period of violence within Spring Creek, with teachers and security staff reporting to The Gazette in 2014 and 2016 repeated incidents of riots and assaults on employees.
Among the improvements, the 30 beds for committed youth were removed from Spring Creek, and more security staff were hired for a 1:8 staff-to-youth ratio in the daytime and 1:16 at night, which is consistent with federal guidelines. Mixing the detainees with the sentenced youth was identified as causing instability.
“It was very beneficial at the time and helped bring clarity and purpose,” Jacobson said of only allowing detainees at Spring Creek for the past 3½ years. “But now it makes sense to do this.”
In addition to living at Zeb Pike, committed youth from southern Colorado are scattered throughout the state, in facilities in Greeley, Denver, Golden and Grand Junction, he said.
Spring Creek also will be allowed to have an on-site assessment unit for committed youth when they first arrive. That will prevent them from being transferred to the Denver facility for 30 to 65 days and then transferred back to Colorado Springs to serve out their sentence, Jacobson said.
The Joint Budget Committee approved the switch last year for the fiscal year that starts July 1, with additional funding for a few more staff, including behavioral health specialists.
It’s part of a larger plan to more evenly spread out the number of detained and committed beds in each region of the state, Jacobson said.
Other changes among the system’s 12 state-run juvenile facilities include reducing in size the living quarters known as pods, a focus on building relationships between youth and staff to create a better environment, and eliminating the practice of combining committed and detained youth in the same facility.
Reform nets improvements
Statewide commitment numbers for youth in the system have been declining, Jacobson said.
Arrests of juveniles ages 10-17 decreased from 28,694 in fiscal year 2014-15 to 22,316 in 2018-19, records show. That reflects a decline from 5% of the state’s juvenile population being arrested in 2014-15 to 3.8% in 2018-19.
Statewide detention admissions fell from 7,024 in 2014-15 to 5,044 in 2018-19. New admissions have been declining for 11 years, the division reports.
Newly committed kids dropped from 410 in 2014-15 to 293 in 2018-19. A total of 1,171 committed youth were in the system in 2018-19. The average length of stay is 19½ months.
But juvenile cases are more complex and more serious than in the past, Jacobson said.
“Over the last three to four years, we’re seeing an increase in individual aggravated offenders and violent offenders,” he said.
Mental health problems also are on the rise among committed adolescents, including substance use, trauma, failed community-based assistance and failed detention, Jacobson said.
In 2018-19, 64% of newly committed youth were identified as needing formal mental health intervention services, a 17% increase since 2015-16, according to an annual report released in November.
And 83% of newly committed youth needed treatment for substance abuse, the report stated.
“We’re seeing the need for secure care as opposed to residential care in a private setting,” Jacobson said. “So we’re still maximizing secure beds in the state and trying to move to a smaller bed model, keeping pod sizes lower.”
After teachers and security guards working at Spring Creek said they were repeatedly being assaulted by inmates and released a video of a riot to The Gazette in 2016, an investigation revealed ineffective behavior modification methods, low staff-to-youth ratios and high staff turnover, among other deficiencies.
State lawmakers set out to reform the juvenile justice system and have implemented several new laws in recent years, including moving away from punitive models and adversarial relationships between staff and youths to educational and helpful approaches.
The environment inside centers is more homelike, with less of an institutional look and feel. Children and young adults can wear their own clothes, have family photos and sleep on nicer beds than in the past.
“Colorado adopted some of the components of the Missouri system model, to treat kids more like kids,” said state Rep. Pete Lee, a Colorado Springs Democrat who has sponsored numerous juvenile reform and restorative justice legislation.
“If you treat kids like little criminals, it becomes self-fulfilling,” Lee said.
When he and other lawmakers and staff toured centers in Missouri, they asked what's their secret to success.
“They said relationships with adult role models,” Lee said, “and you could see it working, with staff and kids looking at each other eyeball to eyeball and kids knowing these people care about them.”
A 2019 bill Lee sponsored and that became law seeks to improve the outcomes for youth and further align policies with evidence-based best practices, Lee said.
“We found we tend to overprogram kids and put too many requirements on them,” he said.
For example, “We’ve had 18 standard conditions of probation.”
One is going to school, and missing school is a violation that triggers consequences.
But, “With low-risk kids, less is more — you don’t need to impose a lot of restrictions,” Lee said.
The legislation will focus resources on the needs of the kids, based on new risk-needs assessments, which is under development, and help keep kids who don’t need to be in the system out of the system.
What Jacobson calls “significant strides” have been made in several correctional areas, including the use of seclusion. The average length of time in seclusion has been under 48 minutes for the past three years, he said.
Lee helped pass a law in 2016 requiring better documentation of the use of solitary confinement and limiting the use of solitary confinement to less than eight hours within two days without an order from a judge and notifying parents.
Physical restraints also have improved in “getting away from strikes, pressure control and wrap devices,” Jacobson said.
Statewide, the number of youth-on-staff assaults averaged 18 per month for the 2018-19 fiscal year; at Spring Creek and Zeb Pike, the average was two per month.
Spring Creek had no intentional aggressive attacks that required medical care on staff or youth in 2018-19, according to statistics. There were 16 such incidents at Spring Creek in 2013-14, according to statistics.
A fight in March at Spring Creek involved youth breaking several windows, security cameras and a drinking fountain, but staff were not targeted in the disturbance and no one was injured, Jacobson said.
“This was youth that made a very bad decision,” he said.
The altercation started when teens on one pod thought that one of their friends had been assaulted in another pod, Jacobson said.
“We found that assumption was wrong,” he said.
Colorado Springs police arrested and charged four of the teens involved. Jacobson did not have an estimated cost of the damage.
Even with substantial reform measures in 2018 and 2019, Jacobson said it takes a while for changes to take hold.
“We’ve made big changes, but reform does not happen overnight,” he said. “We run a difficult business. Anywhere in our state, depending on the groups of young people, we’re always going to have our challenges.
“It’s the reality of our business and of the young people we serve.”