The hot Colorado Springs job market is expected to cool in the first quarter as employers slow hiring, according to a survey by staffing giant ManpowerGroup.
The “net employment outlook” — the difference between the percentage of employers planning to hire more staff and those anticipating cutbacks — is expected to decline to 13%, with 18% of employers surveyed planning additional hiring and 5% expecting cuts. That is down from a 17% outlook in both the current quarter and the same quarter a year ago and is the weakest outlook since the final quarter of 2018.
“I’m not surprised. The national numbers remain strong but aren’t quite as good as a year ago,” said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum. “The numbers are still good but not quite as robust — the number of job openings has been flat for six months, so I don’t expect hiring to not be as strong next year.”
The Colorado Springs area unemployment rate has declined much of the year and was flat in September and October at 3.2%, among the lowest in 18 years. Manpower found local job prospects have weakened in manufacturing, remain strong in most other sectors and are unchanged in transportation, utilities and financial services.
The outlook ranked Colorado Springs among the weakest in the nation’s 100 largest metro areas, tied with four other cities for 79th. Chattanooga, Tenn., is expected to have the nation’s strongest job market in the January-to-March quarter, while Rochester, N.Y., is forecast as the nation’s weakest job market.
The local outlook lagged both the Denver area and the state. Denver ranked as the nation’s 22nd best job market, tied with five other cities with a net outlook of 22%, up sharply from the previous quarter and a year ago. The statewide outlook improved from both the previous and year-earlier quarter at 18%, slightly behind the national outlook of 19%.
“Continued concerns over trade uncertainty are leading to some uneven market conditions in the U.S., yet the overall labor market looks resilient heading into the new year,” ManpowerGroup President Becky Frankiewicz said in a news release.