Polka Dots and Curry cooking classes, focused on healthy eating and exotic spices, have become so popular that Monika Celly has moved them out of her house and into space at Boz Catering Kitchen in Colorado Springs.
At the kitchen, 6628 Delmonico Road, she now offers not only bigger classes, but also meal kits and grab-and-go dishes, all vegan and gluten-free. And to help make the Indian recipes she teaches, she also sells packages of the exotic spices.
“Then students can make the dish as soon as they want after the class,” Celly says. “They don’t have to make a special trip to a special market for the spices. And they have just the amount they need, instead of buying a whole jar of a particular spice.”
The meal kits also are new to her repertoire.
“This is my first line of plant-based and gluten-free products. And let me be very honest with you. I have not created something special or different. I cook these meals on a daily basis. They are delicious, easy-to-assemble recipes, unlike other plant-based or gluten-free recipes with a complicated list of ingredients. They are just simple ingredients that can be ready in minutes.”
Her lineup looks like this:
• Masala Chai Spice Kit, a blend of black tea leaves (the caffeine is a great way to start the day), cinnamon (an antioxidant to eliminate free radicals and aid cellular health), fennel, black pepper and cardamom (all aid digestion) and ginger (an anti-inflammatory). Cost: $5.49, makes four 8-ounce servings.
• Immunity Powder, a mixture of turmeric, fennel, cumin, coriander, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon and peppercorns. Celly recommends it to prevent flu and flu-like symptoms. Cost: $5, makes 10 servings.
• Spiced Turmeric Kit, also known as golden milk. “Each ingredient has immense health benefits,” Celly says. “Curcumin is the main active ingredient in turmeric and is anti-inflammatory, boosts immunity and is a very strong antioxidant.” Cost: $5, serves 10.
• Savory Pancakes, a mixture of chickpea flour, curry spices, red chile powder, black pepper and baking powder. Celly recommends it as a power-packed breakfast ready in minutes. The pancake mix is laced with healthy Indian spices. Cost: $8, serves five.
• Lentil Soup Meal Kit, a great weeknight dinner. Celly suggests adding veggies to make it more nourishing. Cost: $8, serves four.
Her grab-and-go items can help on days when you’re strapped for time. They include: spicy garlic potato, roasted cauliflower, kale and lentil soup; chickpea and pumpkin soup; curried tomato soup; brown rice and herb stuffing; her award-winning three-bean chili; sweet potato and sprouts salad;’, rice pudding; carrot pudding; green mint chutney; chickpea fudge and stuffed bell peppers.
All of the spice kits and grab-and-go foods can be ordered online to be picked up in two to three business days.
This holiday season, in response to many requests, she is offering a vegan Christmas demo class from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18. On the menu will be potato and pea curry, sweet potato salad and rice pudding. Cost is $30 for food samples and recipe cards.
Details: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
