Income growth in the Colorado Springs area rebounded in 2017 after slight growth in 2016, but still fell to the lowest level compared with the national average in the 48 years the data has been available.
The area’s income per person last year rose 3.3 percent, or $1,463, to $46,529, from 2016, after increasing 0.6 percent, or $264, during the previous year, according to data released last week by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. However, the national average rose at a faster rate, 3.6 percent, to $49,831, resulting in local incomes falling even further behind the national average at 90.1 percent.
Local incomes were 90.4 percent of the national average in 2016 and have declined compared with the national average every year since 2009, when incomes declined less in the Springs than the rest of the nation due to a troop buildup at Fort Carson. Colorado Springs incomes haven’t been above the national average since 2000 and hit a high point of 104.7 percent above the national average in 1984.
Tom Binnings, senior economist for Summit Economics, a local economic research and consulting firm, said local incomes have lost ground to the national average as the area lost high-wage semiconductor and other manufacturing jobs during the past 20 years. Those jobs have been replaced by military and small business positions that don’t pay as much as manufacturing, he said.
Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum, said lower incomes in the Springs stem from a younger population and larger families with incomes spread among more people.
“Even when you look at wages, Colorado Springs is well below the national average and the cost of living has been rising closer to the national average, which means the standard of living is eroding even amid very strong economic growth,” she said.
Two other factors also contributed: Military income grew by just 2.4 percent in 2017 and income from the telecommunications industry fell by nearly two-thirds, or nearly $100 million. Income from the telecommunications industry, once one of the city’s largest employers, has dropped from nearly $300 million in 2015 to $50 million in 2017. Much of the area’s income growth was fueled by professional, scientific and technical services, state and local government and construction.
The area’s per-person income gain was fifth-fastest among Colorado’s seven metropolitan areas, behind Denver, Fort Collins, Boulder and Grand Junction but ahead of Pueblo and Greeley. The area’s income growth rate ranked 189th among the nation’s 381 metro areas. Denver had the state’s fastest income growth rate at 5.2 percent, ranking 20th nationwide, while Greeley had the slowest at 0.7 percent, ranking 372nd nationwide.
Income per person increased in all but two of the nation’s metro areas with Midland, Mich., recording the fastest growth at 16.6 percent and Midland, Texas, with the largest decline at 1.9 percent.
The agency calculates income per person by adding wages, salaries, business owners’ incomes, rental income, dividends, interest, pensions, welfare and other government payments and then dividing by the population of the nation and each of its metro areas.
