A Colorado Springs proposal to funnel millions of dollars to outdoor retailer Scheels All Sports has put a renewed focus on a familiar debate about the use of government incentives for private businesses.
The use of tax breaks and other incentives by cities and states to woo employers has been around for decades. Critics, however, complain incentives are little more than giveaways that allow government to pick corporate winners and losers.
In the case of Scheels, the Colorado Springs City Council last week approved creation of a funding tool that would a authorize $16.2 million tax incentive for the North Dakota-based retailer. In exchange, Scheels plans to build a mammoth, $84 million store in the busy InterQuest commercial area northeast of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway on the Springs' north side.
A City Council vote on whether to approve an agreement between the city and Scheels, which spells out details of the incentive, is scheduled Feb. 26.
With 27 stores in a dozen states, Scheels combines sales of outdoor clothing, footwear, hunting and fishing gear and sports equipment with Ferris wheels, aquariums, candy stores and other amenities. Customers come from several cities away and turn their shopping trips into family outings.
"It's not about actually the products, it's about creating an experience," Councilwoman Yolanda Avila said last week in supporting the Scheels incentive plan. "And they're creating an experience that people want to enjoy."
Councilman Bill Murray, the proposal's most vocal critic, said Scheels is new and shiny, but shouldn't need an incentive to locate in the bustling InterQuest area, a short drive from thousands of homes and apartments and just off I-25.
"It's fancier, it's newer, it's prettier. Got you covered, guys," Murray told colleagues. "But it doesn't even need this 'incentivization' to move into an area that has the demographics to make them incredibly profitable. This just adds to the profit and not to the benefit of what we need to run our city."
Their back-and-forth highlights the kind of disagreements over incentives that play out in cities such as Colorado Springs or even on the national stage for high-profile projects like Amazon's second headquarters. Amazon abandoned plans last week for locating a portion of its new headquarters and 25,000 jobs in New York after politicians and activists complained that nearly $3 billion in promised tax breaks were too lucrative for the wealthy online retail giant.
Local and state governments often use incentives to woo so-called primary employers — businesses which attract wealth and investment to a community, but who sell their goods and services outside the area. An example is manufacturers which spend huge sums on equipping factories and buying machinery and seek to offset those hefty capital costs.
Primary employers often hire large numbers of workers who pump money into a local economy when they spend paychecks on homes, cars, appliances and the like. It's one of the reasons cities and states offered billions in incentives to attract Amazon when it announced plans for a second headquarters.
"Incentives are the pivotal piece in almost anything that goes on now in the United States and virtually all around the world," said Tom Clark, former CEO of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp. who now sits on the Colorado Economic Development Commission.
Colorado's incentive toolbox includes income tax credits to promote job creation, attract aviation-related manufacturers and maintenance companies near airports and encourage businesses to locate in economically distressed areas, including portions of Colorado Springs and El Paso County. Incentives are performance-based and typically tied to the number of jobs added and how long employees are on a payroll.
Colorado Springs offers sales tax rebates on purchases of construction materials, personal property and machinery and equipment; businesses must meet guidelines on new jobs and the amount of their investment to qualify. The Springs also has its own commercial aeronautical zone at the city's airport for aviation and aeronautical businesses.
The city's urban renewal districts are another form of incentive; newly generated tax dollars in those areas help pay utility, street and other public improvements, which encourages developers to do business in blighted areas.
What role incentives ultimately play in an employer's expansion and location decisions, however, varies with each business.
In 2011, Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse sought and received a $250,000, five-year tax break — tied to its sales — in exchange for building a store at Citadel Crossing, southeast of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road in Colorado Springs. The city anted up willingly; the post-Great Recession economy needed a boost and city officials had identified Central and South Academy as deteriorating areas.
A year earlier, the city approved a sales tax sharing agreement with Springs attorney and hotelier Perry Sanders Jr. to help him remodel the Mining Exchange office building into what is now a boutique hotel downtown. AAA took notice of the trendy hotel a few years later and gave it a four-diamond rating.
Last week, the Colorado Springs City Council approved sales and use tax rebates totaling $32,000 over four years for Trisco Foods of Australia, which is locating its U.S. headquarters and production facility in a former plastics plant in northwest Colorado Springs. Trisco already had been awarded about $720,000 in state income tax credits by the Colorado Economic Development Commission.
Alex Travnicek, project manager for Trisco's new plant, said the company liked the Springs' educated workforce, cheap utility rates and lower cost of living. Incentives helped, but weren't the deciding factor in coming to Colorado Springs, he said. A family connection — the wife of the company CEO grew up in Black Forest, north of the Springs — was a bigger consideration, he said.
"We liked the city so much, we probably would have come anyway, but it is nice to have that kind of support," Travnicek said of the incentives.
Trisco's decision is a reminder that incentives don't necessarily drive an economic development deal, but they can help close it for a company that already likes a city's workforce, cost of doing business and utility rates, among other factors.
"They'll identify a list of cities that they think are an appropriate market or a location for their investment," said Bob Cope, the city's economic development officer. "That doesn't start with the incentive package. That starts with the fundamentals. As they narrow down the cities that are a best match for their operations, then they would get into the incentive discussions."
Also, not all incentives are created equal. Colorado incentives are modest compared with more extensive offerings in other states, said Tammy Fields, chief economic development officer of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC.
A few years ago, an international law firm with multiple locations had the Springs on its short list for an office that would have brought 250 high-wage jobs to town, she said. The law firm wound up taking the jobs to Louisville, Ky., where tax credits being offered were more flexible in their application; the ones in Colorado could only be used to offset the firm's income tax liability, she said.
"We lost the deal," Fields said.
Some companies are less concerned with incentives, she added.
In-N-Out Burger, the popular California fast-food chain, plans to open patty production and distribution facilities and its first Colorado restaurant in 2020 in northern Colorado Springs.
But In-N-Out hasn't shown interest in incentives, Fields said. City officials also haven't talked about incentives with In-N-Out, Cope said. And a Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade spokeswoman said via email, "we do not have an executed contract with In-N-Out."
In-N-Out declined to comment.
Scheels, however, appears all in on its Springs incentive package.
The City Council voted 7-2 last week to create a mechanism that would allow the city to cut its 2 percent sales tax rate to 1 percent in a designated area, and then permit a company doing business at that site to substitute a 1 percent public improvement fee for the reduced portion of the sales tax.
The new fee would function as a private sales tax on behalf of the company, which then could use the fee's proceeds to pay for public upgrades at its site or to offset its investment costs.
Based on Scheels' projected annual sales of $60 million, which includes drawing 40 percent to 50 percent of sales from outside the immediate area, the new incentive would allow the retailer to keep $16.2 million generated by the public improvement fee over 25 years, according to information Cope presented last week to the City Council.
Scheels won't respond to questions about its Colorado Springs deal.
"As a private company, we do not have a comment on this topic," a spokeswoman said via email.
Others have plenty to say.
Murray — who has supported other incentives, including the Trisco package — said he wouldn't oppose help for Scheels if it wanted to build its store on Colorado Springs' southeast side. The older, lower-income part of town needs jobs and an economic development shot in the arm. A new retailer could help draw consumers to the southeast side who otherwise would never visit the area, he said.
InterQuest on the city's far north side, however, is one of the city's hottest retail and commercial markets, Murray said. Along with InterQuest Marketplace, the area is home to the InterQuest Commons and Victory Ridge developments. The three projects boast hotels, restaurants, movie theaters and apartments, among other activity.
Employers also are flocking to the area. In-N-Out plans to build its facilities and first restaurant at Victory Ridge; Ent Credit Union has targeted a new headquarters near I-25 and InterQuest Parkway and Centura Health will build a hospital southeast of I-25 and InterQuest where it bought nearly 60 acres last week.
Scheels' first Colorado store opened in September 2017 in Johnstown, north of Denver. But Johnstown's population is only about 15,000, so Scheels naturally attracts customers from outside the town, Murray said.
With Colorado Springs' metro population of about 700,000 and the drawing power of the InterQuest area, Scheels will cannibalize sales from area retailers, he predicted.
Councilman Andy Pico said he worries the Scheels incentive will give the retailer an unfair advantage over longtime stores that aren't eligible for the same help. That's not the case with, say, the city's airport aeronautical zone, where all businesses can receive the same deal, Pico said.
"It's going to be in direct competition with, or at least, overlapping competition with Bass Pro, Dick's Sporting Goods, Big 5, all these others that are kind of in the same business and geographically not too far away in some cases," Pico said.
Bass Pro Shops opened in 2013 in the Polaris Pointe development about 3 miles north of the proposed Scheels site. Polaris Pointe is part of an urban renewal district created by the city in 2010 to help fund a north side extension of Powers Boulevard. That extension would run through Polaris Pointe, and, in theory, bring more shoppers to Bass Pro's doorstep.
Still, Polaris Pointe developer Gary Erickson said last week that city staffers denied a Bass Pro request years ago for a similar incentive to the one Scheels would receive — although Cope said he's unaware of any such discussion. In any case, Erickson said he expects Bass Pro to lose 30 percent to 40 percent of its sales because of Scheels' presence.
A Bass Pro spokeswoman didn't respond to requests for comment.
But Cope said Bass Pro's customer base isn't the same as Scheels and the two can co-exist. And while the City Council is likely to approve the incentive for Scheels, other retailers could apply for the same tax break as well. To qualify, they'd need to expand their operations or invest in public improvements, increase the city's tax base and add new jobs, Cope said.
City Council members also worry that failing to lasso Scheels will prompt the retailer to take its store to Monument to the north or Fountain to the south, which would cost revenue and jobs.
"They're going to build it either here or somewhere near here," Councilman David Geislinger said of Scheels. "It's best that it be built here."
The Gazette's Wayne Heilman contributed to this report.