Colorado Springs officials have imposed a citywide delay in the hiring of non-emergency personnel and asked departments to ratchet down discretionary spending as part of a series of belt-tightening measures to offset weaker-than-expected sales tax revenues — a critical city funding source.

The measures stop well short of layoffs or actual spending cuts, but nevertheless are meant to serve as prudent steps to pull back the reins on city spending and bring expenses back in line with revenues that are falling short of estimates, Charae McDaniel, the city's chief financial officer, said Tuesday.

The spending restrictions took effect over the last several weeks and will continue through the end of the year; they were put in place by Mayor Yemi Mobolade's office at the recommendation of the city's Finance Department, McDaniel said.

"We really think that these are modest steps to bring the spending down," she said. "We're not in a panic and we're not doing anything drastic at this point. We are watching the sales tax revenue very closely and from month to month we will make adjustments if we foresee the need to do so."

So far, McDaniel said, the city has implemented what she calls a three-month hiring delay. It's not a freeze; instead, city departments must wait three months before they post jobs to be filled, the first step in the hiring process. The goal, she said, would be to save three months' worth of salary per position.

The three-month delay continues throughout the rest of the year; that means a department with a job opening in September must wait until year's end before filling it.

The citywide hiring delay doesn't apply to police officers and firefighters, though it does affect civilian employees in public safety, McDaniel said. The delay also doesn't affect personnel in emergency call centers, she said.

At the same time, departments are being requested to shelve discretionary spending. There are no forced expenditure reduction targets, McDaniel said, though departments are being asked to proceed only with critical or high priority purchases.

The Fire Department, for example, would be allowed to purchase a replacement hose for a fire engine, she said.

But if the department wanted to buy a trailer to haul equipment instead of borrowing one from Public Works, fire officials would be expected to delay the purchase, McDaniel said.

"That's a discretionary expense that could be put off until at least next year," she said.

McDaniel said she didn't have a dollar amount on how much the hiring delays and spending slowdowns would save the city.

Still, she said, "we believe that these moderate measures to reduce our expenditures going through the year will bring ... our expenses within our revenue estimate for the end of the year."

Stagnant city sales tax revenues are the main reason for the spending restrictions, McDaniel said.

Unlike many cities that depend on property tax revenue as their biggest funding source, Colorado Springs and some other Front Range communities have long relied on sales taxes to pay their bills.

In the Springs' case, the city collects a 2% tax on consumer and business purchases of TVs, appliances, cars, clothing and building materials, among other items. The Springs also collects a 2% use tax on equipment and machinery that's purchased out of town for use inside the city.

That combined sales-and-use tax traditionally has funded more than half of Colorado Springs city government's annual general fund budget — the spending plan that pays for parks, roads and public safety, among other basic services.

The city's general fund budget estimates the sales-and-use tax would raise $252.7 million in revenue in 2023 — a 2% or $4.9 million increase over 2022. That revenue would pay for 60.1% of 2023's projected general fund spending of $420.3 million.

But since the end of 2022 and over the first few months of 2023, revenues from the sales tax portion of the combined sales-and-use tax — which last year made up just over 95% of the combined levy's collections — have slowed.

In June, city sales tax collections rose by 4.1% when compared with the same month a year ago, a recent Finance Department report showed.

June's increase, however, followed a 6.3% drop in May — the first time sales tax revenues had fallen on a year-over-year basis since June 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to an economic slowdown.

Even before May's revenue decline, monthly city sales tax collections had registered increases of just 1.4% or less for five straight months. That trend has been a departure from early 2022, when the city routinely saw double-digit and high single-digit percentage increases in sales tax revenues.

Year to date, combined sales-and-use tax revenues have totaled $95 million, which is just 0.4% higher than the same period in 2022, the latest Finance Department report shows.

"That amount is trending well short of what we had budgeted for our sales tax estimate for 2023," McDaniel said.

By comparison, at the same time in 2022, year-to date sales-and-use tax revenues totaled $94.6 million and were running 10% ahead of the prior year.

Higher mortgage rates and consumer borrowing costs, triggered by interest rate increases imposed by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation, have had a major impact on city sales tax revenues, economists have said.

For example, the pace of local home construction slowed dramatically in the second half of last year and the first few months of 2023 after spiking mortgage rates priced many homebuyers out of the market.

As a result, sales tax collections on the purchase of lumber, drywall, concrete and other materials, which typically generate millions each month for city coffers, have stalled; in June building material revenues fell 4.9% on a year-over-year-basis, the Finance Department report shows.

Likewise, when fewer houses are built, there are potentially fewer purchases of furniture, appliances and electronics to stock those homes.

Car buyers also were faced with higher loan rates, and their reluctance to buy has shown up in city sales tax revenues. In June, revenues reported by auto dealers from car sales fell 4% when compared with the same month last year.

"We're in store for a little bit of volatility as we move through the remainder of the year," McDaniel said of the economy and its impact on sales tax revenues.

She added: "I breathed a sigh of relief when we received the June collections and that it came back to the positive. So, I'm looking at that and saying, OK, I don't think we're in an economic dive. But I do think we're in a period of uncertainty where we're going to just have to keep a very close eye on this."