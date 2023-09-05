Colorado Springs-area home sales fell again last month and prices remained flat as the local housing market continued to feel the effects of spiking mortgage rates.

According to a new Pikes Peak Association of Realtors market trends report that examined home sales last month that took place mostly in the Springs and surrounding El Paso County:

• Single-family home sales totaled 1,067 in August, a nearly 22% decline from the same month last year and the 15th consecutive month that local sales have fallen on a year-over-year basis.

• Homes spent an average of 29 days on the market in August before they sold, an increase from 17 days during the same month last year.

• The median price, or midpoint, of homes that sold in August was $480,000, a 0.1% drop from $480,592 in August 2022. Home prices had increased each month from December 2014 to November 2022, but began to slide late last year and now have declined on a year-over-year basis in eight out of the last nine months.

• The supply of homes listed for sale totaled 2,420 in August, down 8.3% from the same month last year. On the one hand, August's listings were the most for any month since November, yet they remained far below pre-Great Recession years, when August inventories often topped 3,000 and 4,000.

The Springs-area housing market, like that of many other cities, has done an about-face since the second half of last year because of higher long-term mortgage rates.

For years, historically low rates in the neighborhood of 3% for a 30-year, fixed-rate loan helped spur a furious demand for single-family homes. That demand, coupled with a shortage of properties for sale, sent Springs-area median home prices soaring over several years; in June 2022, they hit a record high of $495,000.

After the Federal Reserve began to hike interest rates last year to tamp down surging inflation, mortgage rates rose, too, and roughly doubled to more than 6% for 30-year loans by the end of last year.

That trend of high rates continued through the first several months of this year. In mid-August, long-term mortgages topped 7%; last week, the national average for a 30-year, fixed rate mortgage was 7.18%, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Higher rates have priced many homebuyers out of the market and sent sales plunging.

Local real estate agents, however, have said that the demand for homes remains relatively strong. As a result, and combined with tight inventories, prices haven't plunged, though they are down from their record highs.

The new home side of the Springs-area housing market also has felt the effects of higher mortgage rates.

In August, 127 permits were issued for the construction of single-family, detached homes, according to a new Pikes Peak Regional Building Department report. August's tally was up 15.5% compared with the same month last year.

But the pace of home construction through the first eight months of this year remains well behind the same period in 2022, Regional Building Department figures show. Through August of this year, single-family detached permits totaled 1,655, down 36.4% from 2,604 on a year-over-year basis.