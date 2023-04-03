Colorado Springs' housing market might be showing signs of improvement after several months of mortgage-rate- induced doldrums.

According to reports this week from the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors and the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department:

• Home sales in March totaled 1,075, a 21.1% decline when compared with the same time last year. Though last month's sales were down on a year-over-year basis, they jumped 38.2% from February and were the most since 1,100 in October of last year.

• The median price — or midpoint — of homes that sold last month fell to $460,000, down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis and the third time in the last four months that prices dipped after seven years of gains. But March's median home sale price also rose 4.6% over February and was at its highest point since $465,000 in October.

• Buyers had more homes to choose from in March; the inventory of properties for sale totaled 1,480, a little more than twice as many listings from a year ago and up 2.6% from 1,443 in February.

• Building permits issued for the construction of single-family, detached homes — excluding townhomes and condos — totaled 222 in March, a nearly 51% decline from the same month last year and the ninth consecutive month that permits have fallen on a year-over-year basis. Still, last month's permits were the most since 404 were issued in June.

Randy Case, a longtime Colorado Springs real estate developer and this year's Pikes Peak Association of Realtors' board chairman, urged caution when looking at the latest round of housing numbers.

On the one hand, real estate agents have reported their phones are ringing more and they're participating in more home showings, Case said. The demand for housing remains strong and mortgage rates have dropped over the past few weeks, which benefits buyers and sellers who are getting more accustomed to higher borrowing costs, he said.

"We are definitely seeing more activity," Case said.

But several months of data are needed before conclusions can be drawn about the housing market's direction, he said.

Spring traditionally is the time of year when buyers begin to consider a home purchase and sellers ponder a move, so increased activity isn't necessarily a surprise, Case said.

"We had a bit of a lull in the winter months; we had more storms and things when showings were more difficult and people weren't as able to move and move around to even see property," he said.

"This is just a market trend that we oftentimes see in the spring market," Case added about signs of increased housing activity. "I want to see how things go in a few more months."

The Springs-area housing market, like that of many many cities, has slumped since mid 2022.

Up to that point, historically low mortgage rates and a strong economy had ignited a furious demand for homes over several years. That demand, combined with a shortage of new and existing homes for sale, sent median prices soaring in Colorado Springs — reaching a record high of $495,000 in June of last year.

But when the Federal Reserve began to raise interest rates last year to tamp down inflation, mortgage rates also climbed.

Thirty-year, fixed-rate loans that averaged 3.22% nationally at the start of 2022 nearly doubled to 6.42% by year's end, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

That spike in mortgage rates made homes too expensive for many Springs-area buyers, which triggered a slowdown in local sales and construction. Prices, meanwhile, cooled on the resale side of the market.

Last week, 30-year, fixed-rate loans averaged 6.32% nationwide — the third straight weekly decline, though rates still were up from 4.67% a year earlier, Freddie Mac figures showed.