Colorado Springs' once-sizzling housing market slowed again last month, as mortgage rates that have more than doubled since last year put homes out of reach for many buyers, two new reports show.

The result has been a sharp decline in the pace of local home construction, while the once frenzied resale market — in which sellers held the upper hand and routinely fielded multiple offers that topped their asking prices by thousands of dollars — has calmed down in favor of a greater balance between buyers and sellers.

"Home prices have escalated quite a bit over the last two years, maybe 2½ years," said Tom Hennessy, president of Colorado Springs builder Challenger Homes. "Affordability was already difficult. And when you layer on that the mortgage rates have more than doubled since the beginning of the year, it just drives many people out of the ability to afford a new home."

The Springs-area market, like the rest of the nation, had seen surging home construction, sales and prices over the last few years as historically low mortgage rates and a housing shortage combined to stoke demand and buying and selling.

But as the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates over the last few months to quell inflation, mortgage rates have soared to levels not seen since 2001. Last week, 30-year, fixed-rate loans averaged 7.08% nationally, up from 3.14% a year ago, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Those higher rates have priced many buyers out of the market and caused others to hold off on purchases of new and existing homes.

In October, the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department issued 119 permits for the construction of single-family, detached homes in El Paso County — a 62% plunge from the same month last year, according to a report this week by the agency. Single-family permits now have fallen for four straight months on a year-over-year basis.

Through the first 10 months of the year, single-family detached permits — one yardstick by which to measure the health of the new home market — totaled 2,857, a 25.6% drop from the same period last year.

On the resale side, home sales totaled 1,110 in October, a 33% decline from the same month last year, according to the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors' monthly market trends report. The report tracks sales that take place mostly in El Paso County, but include transactions in Teller and a handful of Front Range counties.

Home sales now have slid for five consecutive months on a year-over-year basis, and October's one-third drop was the largest percentage decline in nearly 30 years' worth of housing data compiled by The Gazette.

It's also taking longer to sell homes; in October, homes spent an average of 32 days on the market before selling, nearly three times longer than the 12 days in October 2021, according to the Realtors Association report.

Year to date, sales totaled 13,475, an 11.6% reduction over the same time last year, the report shows.

Even though sales have cooled, home prices continue to rise, but at a much slower rate than the past few years.

The median price, or midpoint, of homes sold in October climbed to $465,000, a 4.3% year-over-year gain, according to the Realtors Association report. It's the smallest percentage increase since June 2019, according to The Gazette's historical data.

The supply of homes for sale in October, meanwhile, totaled 2,645, roughly 2½ times more than the same month in 2021, the Realtors Association report shows. Monthly inventory has topped 2,000 for five straight months, the first such stretch since 2018.

Ann Kidd, broker/owner of True North Realty in Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Association of Realtors board chairwoman, said the slowdown in sales and higher inventory have created fairer conditions for buyers.

Many frustrated buyers couldn't find homes to purchase the past few years; when they did, they were forced to offer top dollar because of intense competition.

Now, they have more choices and don't have to move quite as fast to purchase a home, among other more favorable trends.

"Realtors right now are feeling that the balance has taken place," Kidd said. "We have shifted from that crazy sellers' market to a more balanced market."

But real estate agents are bracing for a tougher year in 2023, she said.

If mortgage rates continue to rise, expect buyers to dig in their heels and refuse to pay higher home prices, Kidd said. Or buyers will remain on the sidelines while they wait for mortgage rates to drop, she said.

As a result, it's possible that prices could flatten more than they have over the past few months or even begin to fall, Kidd said.

"If a home sits on the market for an extended period of time, the only thing that you can advise your seller is to drop the price," Kidd said. "You can't change the location, you can't probably change much about the façade of the house or the footprint of the house. So, it is what it is, and the only variable that you have at that point then is to drop the price."