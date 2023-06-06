Colorado Springs' housing market, which slowed dramatically during the second half of last year amid spiking mortgage rates, was a mixed bag in May with a few positive signs sprinkled in among otherwise lackluster numbers, two new reports show.

"We’re pretty OK; we’d like to see it a little bit better," Joe Clement, broker/owner of Re/Max Properties, a Colorado Springs residential brokerage, said of the local market.

A recently released Pikes Peak Association of Realtors market trends report shows:

• Colorado Springs-area home sales fell nearly 27% in May to 1,243, down from 1,689 during the same month last year and the 12th straight month in which sales have dropped on a year-over-year basis. Last month's sales, however, climbed from 1,090 in April and were the most since 1,294 in September.

• The median price of homes that sold in May dipped 2.5% to $475,000 from $487,000 a year ago; prices now have declined for four consecutive months after roughly eight years of increases. Still, May's median price was up from $459,000 in April and the highest since $480,592 in August.

• The supply of homes listed for sale rose to 1,750 at the end of May, a 28.2%, year-over-year increase and the most for any month since 1,909 in December. Last month's supply of homes on the market and inventories in recent months remain historically low.

A separate report by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department showed the agency issued 251 permits in May for the construction of single-family, detached homes in the Colorado Springs area. That's down 29.3% from 355 permits issued in the same month last year, though May's permits were the most since 404 in June 2022.

Year-over-year comparisons of recent housing statistics are somewhat misleading because the first half of 2023 is being compared against the same period last year — when the housing market was booming and before mortgage rates soared, Clement said.

By the end of 2022, 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages that started the year at just over 3% had ballooned to more than 6%, which effectively priced many buyers out of the market in the second half of last year.

A comparison of the second half of 2023 with the same period in 2022 should provide a better idea of the market's direction, Clement said.

In the meantime, Clement said the demand for single-family homes remains strong even as buyers have wrestled with higher mortgage rates or hesitated because of economic uncertainties, such as whether Congress and President Joe Biden would agree to a debt ceiling deal, which they ultimately did.

"We still have a good buyer pool here in Colorado Springs," he said. "That's because there were so many people who didn't get homes during 2021 and part of 2022. ... They tried very hard to buy a home, but they kept coming in second or third or fourth or fifth. Finally, they just threw in the towel and went and rented some place."

Also, Colorado Springs continues to add jobs and recently was ranked No. 9 in U.S. News & World Report's annual list of Best Places to Live — indicators that many people will want to be part of the community and buy a home here, he said.

Mark Reyner, board president of the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs and owner of Weatherbee Drywall in the Springs, said homebuilders would like to be busier.

But some existing homeowners don't want to move because it would mean giving up the low mortgage rates they obtained over the past few years when rates were at historic lows, Reyner said. As a result, tight inventories have caused some buyers to turn to the new home market, he said.

"I think we've got a lot going for us; I'm definitely still bullish on Colorado Springs," Reyner said. "I think there's a lot of good things happening. ... Things are going reasonably well. I do think things are trending the right way, right now. I'm glad to see permits are creeping up a little bit. Although it's not where we all want it to be, it's headed in the right direction."

Clement said many buyers appear to have accepted the reality of higher mortgage rates, which averaged 6.79% nationally last week for a long-term, fixed-rate loan, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Even with higher rates, however, many buyers could purchase now and refinance to a lower rate if and when rates drop to the 5% neighborhood, Clement said.

"It's temporary, hopefully, for them," he said of higher rates. "They're going to get into the house they want, the neighborhood they want, the schools they want and then they're going to re-fi. In the meantime, they're going to pay a little more.

"My guess is," Clement added, "instead of paying rent of $2,000-plus a month, they'd rather put it into paying extra interest and being homeowners with (home value) appreciation, etc., and being able to paint the kitchen if they want to or get a new whatever and have a nice place that they can call theirs and get that rate figured out later."