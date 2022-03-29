The return of a major hockey tournament to its previous size last month played a major role in helping the Colorado Springs tourism industry recover nearly to levels reached before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Presidents' Day Hockey Tournament filled more than 5,000 rooms in local hotels in February, or about 2,000 more than in 2021, boosting the occupancy rate for the month from 45% in February 2021 to 58.3% last month, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report. That's just short of the 58.9% rate in February 2020, a month before about a dozen local hotels shut down in the early stages of the pandemic.
"The Presidents' Day tournament has a major impact on Colorado Springs, and people were more confident to travel here this year than they were a year ago before the (COVID-19) vaccine was widely available," Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, said Tuesday. "The only real difference between last month and two years ago was the outdoor hockey game in 2020 between the (Colorado) Avalanche and the (Los Angeles) Kings."
The occupancy rate for the first two months of 2022 reflects a similar recovery, jumping from 40.3% last year to 54.6% this year, with the biggest improvement coming from full-service hotels.
The lodging report doesn't include The Broadmoor or Cheyenne Mountain Resort in its Colorado Springs numbers; those hotels are included in a separate category for resorts.
The average room rate for Colorado Springs hotels in February surged 21.5% from a year ago to $112.71, or up 6.4% from February 2020. The average for the first two months of 2022 was up 19.7% from the same period a year earlier, to $110.02, boosted by a 23.5% increase in the average room rate for full-service hotels.
Denver-area hotels outperformed Colorado Springs hotels for a third consecutive month at 58.6%, ranking second among the state's seven metropolitan areas behind Greeley, at 62.8%. Denver hotels continue to be led by properties near Denver International Airport, which recorded a 75% occupancy rate. Denver's occupancy rate for the first two months of the year rose from 36.5% last year to 54.9% this year.
The average room rate for Denver-area hotels in February surged 39.4% from February 2021 to $122.11, and, for the first two months of the year, was up 39.7% to $119.60.
Hotel occupancy statewide showed a similar improvement, jumping from 43.3% in February 2021 to 59.5% this year. Occupancy for the first two months of the year rose from 39% last year to 55.5% this year. The average room rate in Colorado last month surged 36% from a year earlier to $196.46, while the average for the first two months of the year was up 34.8% to $187.65.
Nationwide hotel occupancy also bounced back in February from 45.3% a year earlier to 56.9% this year, but still well short of the 65.1% reached in February 2019 before the pandemic, according to hotel industry research firm STR.
The national average room rate jumped nearly 40% from February 2021 to $137.39.