A company headed by Texas investor John Bushman has purchased the financially troubled Crowne Plaza Hotel for $14 million, with plans to switch it to his MCM Hotels chain and begin a major renovation. The 500-room hotel at 2886 S. Circle Drive will become the Hotel Elegant?Conference and Event Center and will undergo a "multi-million-dollar renovation" starting with replacing all guest room mattresses, adding a Starbucks Cafe, Blue Bell Ice Cream parlor, a playground for children, a sports bar, fire pit and outdoor seating, according to a press release issued Tuesday. A partnership called 513 Hotels Ltd., a division of Bushman's Investment Corp. of America bought the hotel Tuesday from two partnerships that acquired it in 2007.