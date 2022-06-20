Hotel occupancy rates dipped last month to 69.9% compared to 70.3% in May 2021, according to data from the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report. But overall, signs of recovery continued in Colorado Springs with improved hotel occupancy rates for the first five months of 2021.

The downtick in May hotel rates compared to the year prior could be attributed to weather, gas prices and changes to schooling, Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, said.

"We had poor weather this May in Colorado Springs including snow one weekend," Price wrote in an email to The Gazette.

Price also pointed to gas prices averaging over a dollar higher than in May 2021 as having an impact on travel as well as many schools resuming regularized schooling this May, compared to 2021 when many educators still used virtual/hybrid learning models, which afforded more family travel.

But May's 69.9% occupancy rate is still well above the 31.2% rate of May 2020, when dozens local hotels were shut down in the early stages of the pandemic.

The occupancy rate for the first five months of 2022 shows signs of extended recovery, surging from from 54% last year to 61.9% this year.

The lodging report doesn't include The Broadmoor or Cheyenne Mountain Resort in its Colorado Springs numbers; those hotels are included in a separate category for resorts.

The average room rate for Colorado Springs hotels also jumped in May 15.57% from a year ago to $138.71. The average room rate through May of 2022 was up 23% from the same period a year earlier, to $125.16.

Denver-area hotels outperformed Colorado Springs hotels with an occupancy rate of 72%, but ranked behind several of the state's other smaller metropolitan areas including Greeley, Grand Junction and Durango. Denver hotels continue to be led by properties near Denver International Airport, which recorded a 81.7% occupancy rate. Denver's occupancy rate so far this year rose from 47% last year to 62.5% this year.

The average room rate for Denver-area hotels during May was up to $156.20. Room rages surged 40.7% for the the first five months of the year compared to 2021 with an average of $138.89 this year.

Hotel occupancy statewide showed a similar improvement, jumping from 58% in May 2021 to 66.3% this year. Occupancy for the first five months of the year rose from 47.8% last year to 60.6% this year. The average room rate in Colorado last month surged 32.5% from a year earlier to $157.76, while the average for the first two months of the year was up 39.9% to $175.64.

Nationwide hotel occupancy also bounced back in May to 68.6% this year, still a 3.5% dip compared to 2019 levels before the pandemic, according to hotel industry research firm STR.