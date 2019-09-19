Hotel occupancy in Colorado Springs was flat in August after rebounding in July, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.
Local hotels filled 85.1% of their rooms in August, down slightly from 85.2% a year earlier during a record-setting tourism season. The occupancy rate in July rose slightly after declining in the previous four months. For the first eight months of the year, occupancy fell to 73.6% from 74.2% from the same period last year.
Despite the small drop in occupancy, the average room rate rose 2.7% to $138.74, the highest for August and the fifth highest monthly average for the city. The average for the first eight months of the year is up 1.3% from the same period a year ago with rates in limited-service hotels flat and rates in full-service hotels up 1.7%.
Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, credited the gains in room rates to “high seasonal demand” during the summer travel period.
Statewide hotel occupancy remained strong, increasing for the seventh time in eight months this year to 81.3% in August from 80.8% a year earlier. The occupancy rate for the first eight months of the year rose to 72.1% from 71.5% for the same period last year with gains in Denver and the state’s resort areas.
The average room rate in Colorado last month advanced 1.7% from August 2018 to $167.13 and is up 1.8% in the first eight months of the year to $163.68.
The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resort are not included in the totals for Springs hotels but are part of a separate category where both occupancy and average room rate are up for the year.