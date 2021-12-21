For the first time since COVID-19 spread into the state, the occupancy rate at Colorado Springs hotels has reached pre-pandemic levels.
Local hotels sold 56.8% of their rooms last month, the same as November 2019 and up from 46.3% in November 2020, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report. Colorado Springs occupancy numbers this year were down from the same month in 2019 for every month through October; returning to pre-pandemic occupancy levels is a key milestone for an industry hit hard by COVID-19.
"I am encouraged by these numbers — the results are positive for both occupancy and average room rate," said Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, the area's tourism agency. "This is a really good indicator for this time of year. Occupancy dropped from October, but we are still seeing good demand during the off-season. I attribute that to both the warm weather in November and the improved access for visitors through Southwest Airlines." (Southwest started nonstop flights to Colorado Springs from five cities in March.)
Occupancy for the first 11 months of the year improved to 65.1% from 51.4% during the same period last year. Most of the gains came from full-service hotels that offer restaurants, meeting space and other amenities — occupancy for those hotels has jumped from 46.4% in the first 11 months of 2020 to 62.4% this year. Limited-service properties increased from 60.1% to 69.7% during the same period.
The average room rate for local hotels rose 18.1% from November 2020 to $111.01; that's also 6.4% higher than November 2019. The average for the first 11 months of the year rose 27.3% from the year before to $132.07.
Colorado Springs continued to post a higher occupancy rate than either the state or the Denver area. Statewide occupancy averaged 51.4% in November, a big improvement from 34.4% in November 2020; the Denver area averaged 53.2% last month, 20 percentage points higher than a year earlier, led by hotels near Denver International Airport. Colorado Springs tied for the state's fourth-highest occupancy rate with Loveland after Craig, Greeley and Grand Junction.
Average room rates both statewide and in the Denver area posted a major recovery in November, jumping 29.4% from a year ago to $128.32 statewide and surging 39.1% to $121.55 in the Denver area. So far this year, average room rates are up 14.5% to $151.54 statewide and up nearly 20% to $127.05 in the Denver area.
The lodging report doesn't include The Broadmoor or Cheyenne Mountain Resort in its Colorado Springs hotels; those hotels are listed in a separate category for resorts.